COD Mobile: Weapon Patch Notes for Season 8, 2nd Anniversary update

COD Mobile has just launched a massive update for the second anniversary celebrations set to happen in Season 8. With less than a couple of days left in Season 7 there is a lot in the new update for COD Mobile players to take in.
From new maps, weapons and new graphics, COD Mobile Season 8 has a lot to offer. There are also new ranks, weapon mastery and battle royale mechanics for players to explore.
Furthermore, there are new balance changes that players need to be up to speed with to understand the ever-changing meta in the game. There are a few weapon nerfs and buffs in Season 8 that this article will list down below.
Weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 8
The patch notes for Season 8 of COD Mobile have been sourced from the Facebook page of Garena Call of Duty Mobile. All updates besides the patch notes for the upcoming season can be found on that page.
Multiplayer Weapon Updates
- Overall adjustments on Assault Rifles
- Decreased Damage Range and Damage to arms
AS VAL (with 15 Round FMJ)
- Range adjusted from 15M-50M-75M to 25M-38M-75M
- Damage adjusted from 46-45-39-34 to 48-44-35-30
- Fire rate decreased from +300% to +200%
- Slightly increased vertical recoil
- Increased hit flinch
- Slightly increased firing animation
Sniper & Marksman Rifles
- Adjusted one – shot -kill range
- Decreased hit flinch
SKS
- Increased damage to arms from 48 to 54
- Vertical recoil decreased slightly
- Bullet Spread decreased slightly
- Hit flinch decreased
- Decreased range of motion during animation
M21 EBR
- Range increased from : 62M to 65M
- Damage increased from : 60-55 to 91-71
- Vertical recoil decreased
- Hit flinch decreased
XPR-50
- Damage range adjusted from 62M to 50M
- Vertical recoil decreased
- Hit flinch decreased
Rytec AMR
- Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 3.75
- Headshot multiplier increased from 5.25 to 6.5 (25 × 59 mm Thermite Mag)
- Base mag capacity increased from 15 to 25
- Mag capacity increased from 10 to 20 (Explosive/Thermite Mag)
- ADS Time decreased from +25% to +15% (Explosive/Thermite Mag)
- Slightly increased movement speed
- Slightly decreased weapon swap time from 1s to 0.8s
DLQ33
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.8 to 2.3
Locus
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2.2
MK2
- Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 2.6
SP – R 208
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 5 to 4.3 (.338 5 Round Reload)
HG 40
- Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28
- Increased damage to legs from: 23 to 24
PDW 57
- Increased damage to head from 29 to 32
- Increased damage to chest from 27 to 29
Also Read
The buffs to the SMGs like HG-40 and PDW 57 will definitely see a change in the meta that is ongoing in Season 7. Season 8 of COD Mobile begins September 22, 2021.
Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!