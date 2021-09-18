COD Mobile launches new map Monastery and more rewards

COD Mobile Season "Elite of the Elite" is already mid-way through, but new content is still being added to the season. Earlier today, COD Mobile launched the new BK57 legenday buleprint in a lucky draw with ten other exclusive items.

In this mini update, COD Mobile also added a new map to the game. Monastery is now available for players in COD Mobile Season 7 and it has been a long time since this map was teased to be coming to the game.

The Season 6 test server had the map, and since then players have been waiting for it to launch. Monastery is also an original map for the title, something players don't see quite often.

Play the new map to earn free rewards in COD Mobile Season 7

This is the season for F2P players as COD Mobile has launched another Featured event for all players to earn rewards from. With the new map, there is a new playlist called Monastery 24/7, and playing this designated mode will reward players with free skins and credit points. The highest reward in this event is the BK57- Coloweave skin.

BK-57 Colorweave is the highest reward for playing the Monastery playlist (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Below are all the challenges for this new event:

Play 3 Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Play 5 Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 40 enemies in in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Get First Blood 3 times in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Get the Crackdown Medal 5 times in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 10 enemies with assault rifles in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 10 enemies with scorestreaks in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Earn 20 medals in Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

Win 5 Monastery 24/7 playlist matches

This is a featured event and will last for a short duration in the game. Players who wish to unlock all the rewards should get cracking on the new map as soon as possible.

