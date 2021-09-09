How to unlock Bailout - Raven's Wing in COD Mobile Season 7

Since the arrival of COD Mobile Season 7, Activision has introduced plenty of content through the seasonal and featured challenges for F2P players. The previous week saw the appearance of Crossbow along with other items. Similarly, developers have introduced two new Seasonal events this week.

The names of the latest seasonal challenges are Survival of the Fittest and Knockout Artist. The latter has brought Prizefighters (boxing gloves) to the game, while the former is a common Battle Royale challenge that arrives every season.

COD Mobile Season 7: Survival of the Fittest event and new Bailout Operator

Knockout Artist and Survival of the Fittest arrived at the same time (Image via COD Mobile)

Survival of the Fittest is a BR-exclusive event that features in every COD Mobile season. The previous iterations of the event featured rewards like Special Ops 4 - Cut Wave, Razorback - Iron Hunter, BK57 - Mosaic, and more.

The latest version of the BR-exclusive challenge has brought a new Bailout skin as a significant reward. Players can unlock Bailout - Raven's Wing after completing seven Battle Royale missions in COD Mobile.

Survival of the Fittest challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Here are the missions and rewards for the Survival of the Fittest challenge:

Task 1 - Play three BR matches

Survival of the Fittest - Task 1 (Image via COD Mobile)

Players can start three solo BR games and try to play more aggressively. The attacking gameplay can either help win the game or increase the chances of the conclusion of a COD Mobile match rapidly.

Note: Players need to remember that an early in-game defeat can decrease Rank XP.

Rewards:

200 credits

1000 BP XP

Task 2 - Land three times in a High Tier Loot Zone

Survival of the Fittest - Task 2 (Image via COD Mobile)

Each COD Mobile match features a random HTLZ (High Tier Loot Zone) marked in orange. Hence, players can adjust their landing route by that.

Rewards:

Scout - Scarab

2000 BP XP

Task 3 - Kill five enemies in a High Tier Loot Zone

Survival of the Fittest - Task 3 (Image via COD Mobile)

After completing the third task, players will have to finish at least five opponents in an HTLZ. Gamers have to adopt a balanced strategy to achieve the goal in one go by using a suitable BR class like Clown or Trapmaster and equipping a decent weapon.

Rewards:

Backpack 1 - Scarab

2000 BP XP

Task 4 - Use class chip five times in BR matches

Survival of the Fittest - Task 4 (Image via COD Mobile)

Players will have to use their BR class five times by activating the chip randomly after each recharge. They can upgrade their classes at upgrade terminals and complete the task in just one game.

Rewards:

Mechanic - Scarab

3000 BP XP

Task 5 - Kill five enemies using an Epic Assault Rifle in BR matches

Survival of the Fittest - Task 5 (Image via COD Mobile)

Epic weapons are not that rare, and players can easily spot them in places like Overgrown, Farm, Black Market, et cetera in a COD Mobile BR match. Hence, players have to look for the weapon and kill five enemies when they equip an epic AR.

Rewards:

AK-47 - Scarab

3000 BP XP

Task 6 - Kill five enemies using an Epic SMG in BR matches

Survival of the Fittest - Task 6 (Image via COD Mobile)

The sixth task is quite similar to the fifth one, and players will have to repeat the process by searching for an epic SMG this time.

Rewards:

Calling Card: Inbound

4000 BP XP

Task 7 - Place in the top 10 in BR Matches five times

Survival of the Fittest - Task 7 (Image via COD Mobile)

Players will have to play with their regular squad instead of a random one for the final task because coordination is the key. In COD Mobile, regular teams have more chances to place in the top 10 than a random squad.

Bailout - Raven's Wing (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

Bailout - Raven's Wing

6000 BP XP

