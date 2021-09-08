COD Mobile releases new melee weapon: Prizefighters (boxing gloves)

COD Mobile Season 7 is live right now and today marks the halfway point in the season. Players have received a tiny update that has launched the new melee weapon, Prizefighters, in the game.

Prizefighters are boxing gloves and they are already available in the Chinese version of COD Mobile. The roadmap for Season 7 had teased the boxing clubs and they are finally in the game. Players can unlock the gloves for free or purchase an Epic variant from the Store.

About the Prizefighters melee weapon in COD Mobile: An overview

Prizefighters are a pair of boxing gloves that players will be able to equip in their secondary slot for loadouts once they have unlocked it in COD Mobile.

Similar to any melee weapon, these gloves also kill with a single hit. They deal a damage of 200 per shot and have a fire rate of 10, which is considered pretty high for a melee weapon.

Base stats for the free-to-play Prizefighters in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

The best part of the Prizefighters is the accuracy of the weapon. Since it is equipped on both hands of the character, with each shot, there is a follow-up shot on the enemy. Therefore, if players miss one shot, the follow-up can still kill the enemy.

It is a secondary weapon, however, and if players choose to use its one-shot potential and rush with it, they will easily become victims to hardscopers and corner campers.

How to unlock the Prizefighters in COD Mobile Season 7

Players will have to complete the Seasonal challenge 'Knockout Artist' to unlock the Prizefighters for free. Below are all the challenges they need to complete to unlock the new melee weapon:

Play 5 multiplayer matches.

Kill 10 enemies with any melee weapon.

Earn the Knockout Medal 15 times in multiplayer matches.

Kill 20 enemies with the Dead Silence and Quick Fix perk equipped.

Earn the Backstabber Medal 15 times in multiplayer matches.

Win 5 multiplayer matches with Hardline Perk equipped.

Kill 15 enemies with the AGR 556 equipped with 5 attachments.

'Knockout Artist' is a Seasonal event and will be available till the end of Season 7.

