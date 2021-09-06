COD Mobile to introduce new rank 'Grand Master' and release remastered Crash map

COD Mobile recently opened the public test server for Season 8 content and a lot of new stuff has been revealed. Players can expect new weapons, new maps and even new ranks in the upcoming seasons of COD Mobile.

October will mark the second anniversary of COD Mobile and with it will come a lot more content. Players can expect unique anniversary-themed skins, a themed Battle Pass, events to commemorate the anniversary and much more. The first year anniversary had a lot of new content, and the devs have promised to make it even better this time around.

New rank 'Grand Master' is coming to COD Mobile soon

COD Mobile players have wanted a new rank to be introduced into the rank system for Multiplayer and Battle Royale for quite some time now. Currently there are only six major rank tiers, namely:

Rookie

Veteran

Elite

Pro

Master

Legendary

Leaks have surfaced that show a new rank is going to be introduced in the near future and it will be called 'Grand Master.'

A New Rank System is Updated on CODM Test Server..

Like Master 4501-6000

Grand Master 6501-8000

And Legendary 8001+#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/XX5ED3Rnpd — VishuCODM(27 Days Left on My 🎂) (@VishuCODMobile) September 4, 2021

The Grand Master will slide in between the Master and Legendary rank tiers. Currently, players need 6501 points to reach Legendary on COD Mobile. When the Grand Master rank tier is introduced, players will require 8001 points to reach the Legendary tier.

This will definitely make the grind a lot more difficult and the race for the leaderboard spot a lot more competitive.

New Crash remastered is coming out in Season 8 of COD Mobile

After Scrapyard 2019, it's now time for the original Crash map to get a remastered version of COD Mobile. The public test server has revealed that Crash is getting a new remastered look and it will be coming out in Season 8.

Season 8 Test Server contents annouced for Chinese version. #CODMobile



New Map: Sawmill, Crash Remastered

New Perk: Iron Lung

New Scorestreak: Rapid Air Strike

New Operator Skill: Tac-5

New Throwable: Flash Drone



Stay Tuned for more Info! pic.twitter.com/PLAh6UovyT — Call of Duty Mobile News (@DannyINTEL) August 23, 2021

COD Mobile has recently shifted to launching remastered maps in the game instead of introducing new maps. While remastered maps add a fresh look to the matches, the community is always hungry for new maps.

Monastery is a COD Mobile original map that is yet to be released in the game. It was previously expected to come out in Season 7, but there is still no news on that front. Players might get to see the original map release in Season 8 of COD Mobile.

