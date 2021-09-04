COD Mobile might launch a legendary Gunzo skin inspired by "The Batman Who Laughs"

COD Mobile's Season 8 leaks are everywhere as the test server for the upcoming update went live earlier today. There are leaks of new weapons, scorestreaks, maps, and operator skills.

Since COD Mobile Season 8 is going to coincide with the second-anniversary of COD Mobile, which is in October, players can expect a lot of new content to be added to celebrate this feat.

New leaks have also surfaced about the next legendary character coming to COD Mobile. Since Season 6 saw the release of the new mythic sniper rifle, Rytec AMR-Nautilus. This means the next big item in COD Mobile is going to be a legendary character.

Who is Gunzo in COD Mobile?

A new leak has surfaced that suggests Gunzo will be the new legendary character in COD Mobile. Gunzo is a clown skin from the Advanced Warfare franchise and is a beloved COD Mobile operator.

Legendary gunzo inbound 👀 pic.twitter.com/YDt35XDog4 — CODM S7 - ELITE OF THE ELITE👨‍💻 (@CODM_murdablast) September 4, 2021

Gunzo has a terrifying look and his voice lines in COD Mobile are equally creepy. The character was first released with legendary RPD skin. A reprised version of the original Gunzo skin was also added to the same lucky draw that saw the release of the ICR-1 Forced Laughter on COD Mobile.

Fans of the skin will appreciate the renewed opportunity to pull another Gunzo skin, and if the leaks are to be believed, then the new variant of the scary clown is coming soon to COD Mobile.

Dataminers leak new legendary Gunzo and DC Comics collaboration

Multiple sources have leaked that the next Gunzo legendary skin is going to be a collaboration with DC comics. A leaked screengrab describes the upcoming Gunzo clown character who will be based on the popular graphic novel The Batman Who Laughs, written by Scott Snyder.

Leaked screengrab of the dataminer's finding (Image via YouTube/CapoYT)

The Batman Who Laughs features a Batman from a parallel universe invading Gotham in the present day. The invader is an amalgamation of the chaos-loving Joker and the vigilante Batman in one body.

This unique collaboration will be one to watch out for, and COD Mobile players can expect this skin to be released around Halloween as it fits the theme of a scary clown all too well.

