COD Mobile Season 8: Test server reveals new scorestreak, weapon inspection, and more

COD Mobile has opened up the test servers once again and this time it is for Season 8, which will coincide with the game's second-anniversary update. COD Mobile players who remember the first anniversary celebrations will want the same hype to make a comeback to the title.

COD Mobile devs have also promised a Cyberpunk theme season, similar to the one players saw last year, is going to come back sooner than ever. However, today's test server revelations have already given a sneak peek at all the new content coming to COD Mobile in the future.

New scorestreak TAK-5 is coming to COD Mobile

First added to Black Ops 4, the TAK-5 specialist weapon will be seen in COD Mobile as a scorestreak in Season 8. What the TAK-5 does is increase the health of all the players in the team by 50 HP.

New Operator Skill: Tak-5 in Chinese Test Server. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/JiHshsT1Fi — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@codmINTEL) September 3, 2021

Furthermore, it also immediately replenishes the health of any player who is hurt. The extra 50 HP can be seen on top of the player as an orange bar along with the normal health bar. This is the second support scorestreak COD Mobile will add to the game in back-to-back seasons.

Weapon inspection is finally coming to COD Mobile

After months of asking the devs to add the weapon inspection option, COD Mobile players will be glad to know that their pleas have been heard. Today's test server revealed that weapon inspection is now a working feature in the game.

FFP players hardly get to see enough of the weapon skin and this feature will allow them to appreciate every weapon skin even more. Be it paid or grindable camos, multiplayer regulars at COD Mobile will enjoy this feature to the fullest.

Many more leaks are expected to come out of the test server in the coming days. Data miners are always hard at work to find newly added game files and the probable content within. Players can expect new maps, weapons and Battle Pass leaks for the anniversary season to come out in the upcoming days.

