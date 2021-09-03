COD Mobile Cyber Attack event: How to play and full reward list

COD Mobile Season 7 is currently live, and many challenges and events unlock a ton of free rewards. Each season has a themed event that lasts for some time before mid-season content drops.

The themed event for this season of COD Mobile is out, known as Cyber Attack. Players have the opportunity to unlock a ton of free rewards that are available, and all they have to do is grind the various multiplayer and Battle Royale modes on COD Mobile.

COD Mobile has also launched a new Battle Royale mode today called Solid Gold. In this mode, players will drop into a regular game of Battle Royale, but all the ground loot on the island will be of legendary rarity. This also includes mods that players can equip on their weapons of choice.

How to play Cyber Attack event in COD Mobile

COD Mobile players will have to play multiplayer, or Battle Royale matches to Zero's XP. The longer they play, the more XP they will earn from the modes. Furthermore, more XP can also be accumulated from the number of enemies defeated in the matches.

Earn Zero's XP to acquire the free character skin in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

COD Mobile players can use this XP to strengthen Zero's bar on the event page. The goal is to hit 2000 XP, after which players will be able to unlock the Zero operator skin.

There is no particular mode that players need to play to earn XP. Any Battle Royale or multiplayer mode will count towards the accumulation of Zero's XP. There is also a random reward counter with a six-hour cooldown where players can rotate at least four times a day to unlock more free rewards.

Cyber Attack event reward list in COD Mobile Season 7

This SKS epic blueprint is one of the main rewards of the Cyber Attack event (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

1000 Credits

10 Weapon XP Cards

Clown- Navy Digital

Knife- Navy Digital

Boat- Navy Digital

M16- Navy Digital

ATV- Raven's Wing

Helicopter- Raven's Wing

NA-45- Raven's Wing

UL736- Raven's Wing

DR-H- Raven's Wing

RUS-79U- Raven's Wing

Sticker- Plugged Crisis

Charm- Crow Feather

SKS- Technic Turret

The Cyber Attack event will end on September 16, 2021, on COD Mobile.

