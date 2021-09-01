The song lyrics to the A La Buena El Mejor for COD Mobile Season 7

COD Mobile Season 7 has kicked off to a great start and has provided fans with a collaborative song from the singer Ozuna.
Ozuna is the Puerto Rican singer for this COD Mobile song, whose all five studio albums have reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. At 29 years of age, the singer has had an amazing career so far.
His most recent venture has been a collaboration with Activision for COD Mobile. The song A La Buena El Mejor was created to promote COD Mobile, and Ozuna even has his iconic bear costume as an available skin.
The lyrics to A La Buena El Mejor for COD Mobile
A La Buena El Mejor, created for COD Mobile Season 7 is sung by Ozuna in Spanish. Here are the lyrics to the song in that language. These are provided in a rough translated form for this new COD Mobile anthem.
Spanish Lyrics for A La Beuna El Major in COD Mobile Season 7
Yeah, yeah
Jaja (No me haga' 'emostrar)
Oh-oh (No me haga' 'emostrar)
Yeah, yeah (No me haga' 'emostrar)
Jaja
No me haga' 'emostrar
Yeah, yeah
No me haga' 'emostrar
A la buena el mejor, a la malas normal
Yo no soy de rapear
Kavy pone la pista y empiezo a tirar
Yo no vine a inventar
Pega'o en la USA y pega'o en Latam
Mala mía, manito, es que como yo no hay otro igual, que tal
Las pulseada' mías son letal
Ve a llevarle', a eso te va' a dedicar
Las bitches son bitches, nunca confiar
Se llama Nicole la que te va setear y entregar
Del Oso te lo vo'a ponchar
Pa' cuando rescates sepas quien va a entrar
La renta la pagas, si no, no va' a entrar
Donde yo me pare tú no puede' estar, que tal
El tiempo te lo estoy cambiando, cincuenta formas de seguir facturando
El género cambia 'e balada' y los cuarto'
Tranquilo, que este flow yo te lo reparto
Que tú estas muy bajo, es que yo estoy muy alto
Me busco to', ¿qué es eso? Yo no comparto
Deja de estar sumando to' lo que yo gasto
Si ves la cuenta te va a dar un infarto, alto
Tranquilo que de plata estoy ya basto
Prendiendo habanos, celebrando que estamo' ganando
La vida es una, vivo como que se está acabando
To' lo que hago lo hace', por malo estás mamando, ¿pa' cuando?
En Jet privado me estoy teletransportando
Hablé con Tesla, compré casa en Marte y en Orlando
Si no me entiendes, Googlelea lo que estoy tirando
Voy a parar pa' que tú no me sigas envidiando, alto
English Translation for COD Mobile Season 7 song
Yeah yeah
Haha (Don't make me show)
Oh-oh (Don't make me show)
Yeah yeah (Don't make me show)
Ha ha
Don't make me show
Yeah yeah
Don't make me show
To the good the best, to the bad normal
I'm not rapping
Kavy sets the track and I start to shoot
I did not come to invent
I hit in the USA and I hit in Latam
My bad, little man, is that like me there is no other like it, how are you
The pulse of mine are lethal
Go take him, that's what he's going to dedicate to
Bitches are bitches, never trust
Nicole is called the one who will set and deliver
I'm going to strike out the Bear for you
So when you rescue you know who is going to enter
You pay the rent, if not, it will not come in
Where I stand, you cannot be, how are you?
I'm changing the time for you, fifty ways to keep billing
The genre changes, ballad 'and the fourth'
Don't worry, that this flow I will distribute it to you
That you are very low, is that I am very high
I'm looking for everything, what is that? I do not share
Stop adding to what I spend
If you see the bill you will have a heart attack, stop
Calm that silver I am already enough
Lighting cigars, celebrating that we are winning
Life is one, I live like it's ending
To 'what I do does it', how bad are you sucking, why?
In private jet I'm teleporting
I talked to Tesla, bought a house on Mars and in Orlando
If you don't understand me, Google read what I'm throwing
I'm going to stop so that you don't continue to envy me, stop
COD Mobile Season 7 is out now with plenty of Ozuna collaboration content for players to unlock. This is the first musical crossover for COD Mobile, providing skins, calling cards, avatars, and more.
Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!