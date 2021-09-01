The song lyrics to the A La Buena El Mejor for COD Mobile Season 7

COD Mobile Season 7 has kicked off to a great start and has provided fans with a collaborative song from the singer Ozuna.

Ozuna is the Puerto Rican singer for this COD Mobile song, whose all five studio albums have reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. At 29 years of age, the singer has had an amazing career so far.

His most recent venture has been a collaboration with Activision for COD Mobile. The song A La Buena El Mejor was created to promote COD Mobile, and Ozuna even has his iconic bear costume as an available skin.

The lyrics to A La Buena El Mejor for COD Mobile

A promotional image for COD Mobile Season 7. (Image via Activision)

A La Buena El Mejor, created for COD Mobile Season 7 is sung by Ozuna in Spanish. Here are the lyrics to the song in that language. These are provided in a rough translated form for this new COD Mobile anthem.

Spanish Lyrics for A La Beuna El Major in COD Mobile Season 7

Yeah, yeah

Jaja (No me haga' 'emostrar)

Oh-oh (No me haga' 'emostrar)

Yeah, yeah (No me haga' 'emostrar)

Jaja

No me haga' 'emostrar

Yeah, yeah

No me haga' 'emostrar

A la buena el mejor, a la malas normal

Yo no soy de rapear

Kavy pone la pista y empiezo a tirar

Yo no vine a inventar

Pega'o en la USA y pega'o en Latam

Mala mía, manito, es que como yo no hay otro igual, que tal

Las pulseada' mías son letal

Ve a llevarle', a eso te va' a dedicar

Las bitches son bitches, nunca confiar

Se llama Nicole la que te va setear y entregar

Del Oso te lo vo'a ponchar

Pa' cuando rescates sepas quien va a entrar

La renta la pagas, si no, no va' a entrar

Donde yo me pare tú no puede' estar, que tal

El tiempo te lo estoy cambiando, cincuenta formas de seguir facturando

El género cambia 'e balada' y los cuarto'

Tranquilo, que este flow yo te lo reparto

Que tú estas muy bajo, es que yo estoy muy alto

Me busco to', ¿qué es eso? Yo no comparto

Deja de estar sumando to' lo que yo gasto

Si ves la cuenta te va a dar un infarto, alto

Tranquilo que de plata estoy ya basto

Prendiendo habanos, celebrando que estamo' ganando

La vida es una, vivo como que se está acabando

To' lo que hago lo hace', por malo estás mamando, ¿pa' cuando?

En Jet privado me estoy teletransportando

Hablé con Tesla, compré casa en Marte y en Orlando

Si no me entiendes, Googlelea lo que estoy tirando

Voy a parar pa' que tú no me sigas envidiando, alto

English Translation for COD Mobile Season 7 song

Yeah yeah

Haha (Don't make me show)

Oh-oh (Don't make me show)

Yeah yeah (Don't make me show)

Ha ha

Don't make me show

Yeah yeah

Don't make me show

To the good the best, to the bad normal

I'm not rapping

Kavy sets the track and I start to shoot

I did not come to invent

I hit in the USA and I hit in Latam

My bad, little man, is that like me there is no other like it, how are you

The pulse of mine are lethal

Go take him, that's what he's going to dedicate to

Bitches are bitches, never trust

Nicole is called the one who will set and deliver

I'm going to strike out the Bear for you

So when you rescue you know who is going to enter

You pay the rent, if not, it will not come in

Where I stand, you cannot be, how are you?

I'm changing the time for you, fifty ways to keep billing

The genre changes, ballad 'and the fourth'

Don't worry, that this flow I will distribute it to you

That you are very low, is that I am very high

I'm looking for everything, what is that? I do not share

Stop adding to what I spend

If you see the bill you will have a heart attack, stop

Calm that silver I am already enough

Lighting cigars, celebrating that we are winning

Life is one, I live like it's ending

To 'what I do does it', how bad are you sucking, why?

In private jet I'm teleporting

I talked to Tesla, bought a house on Mars and in Orlando

If you don't understand me, Google read what I'm throwing

I'm going to stop so that you don't continue to envy me, stop

COD Mobile Season 7 is out now with plenty of Ozuna collaboration content for players to unlock. This is the first musical crossover for COD Mobile, providing skins, calling cards, avatars, and more.

