COD Mobile announces new Season 7 and confirms legendary Reaper - Ashura

COD Mobile has finally announced the upcoming Season 7 release date with a small teaser confirming that legendary Reaper-Ashura is coming next season.

7️⃣ Season 7 is right around the corner...

🌟 The Elite of the Elite!



🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile on 8/25 at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/I2S4c2niN8 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 24, 2021

Season 7: 'Elite of the Elite' will have a futuristic theme and a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Players can unlock all 50 tiers by purchasing the premium Battle Pass. However, there are plenty of free items to be unlocked from the Battle Pass, including the new weapon, Hades LMG.

COD Mobile players will unlock the Hades LMG for free by progressing to tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. Tier 50 will have an epic blueprint for the same weapon, exclusive to premium Battle Pass owners.

There is also a new operator skill that COD Mobile has officially announced. The Kinetic Armor is coming to the game in Season 7. The operator's skills were teased in the last test server, but it did not make it to COD Mobile in Season 6.

🛡 Good defense is just as important as your offense!

💥🚫 Apply armor and protect yourself from incoming bullets with the new Operator Skill, Kinetic Armor!



Coming as a part of the Season 7 Battle Pass on 8/25 at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/Tzd44GrolW — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 24, 2021

Kinetic Armor will increase the base health of a player from 100 to 250. However, it will only protect the player from bullets. Kinetic Armor does not protect against melees, explosive damage, headshots, or incendiaries.

The practical application of this armor will only be tested when it comes out in COD Mobile Season 7. Aggressive fraggers in re-spawn modes, who tend to ton multiple fights simultaneously, might find good use of the armor.

Legendary Reaper-Ashura is confirmed to be coming in COD Mobile Season 7

The season announcement teaser gives a slight glimpse of the next legendary character coming to COD Mobile. Reaper - Ashura character skin was teased a long time back and is expected to be the second legendary operator in COD Mobile.

A look at the Legendary Reaper - Ashura Skin. 😈 #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/rTBm5VuNzB — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) August 19, 2021

However, it was Mace who made it to the list, and Reaper was kept for later. Finally, the skin is coming out, and it will probably include a legendary skin for the Crossbow, which will also be a unique item to look out for.

COD Mobile Season 7 launches at 5:00 p.m. PDT on August 25.

Edited by Srijan Sen