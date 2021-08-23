COD Mobile to launch exclusive Vanguard operator skin, new perk for snipers and more

COD Mobile Season 7 is going to launch a lot of exciting content which players will experience in a few days as Season 6 comes to an end. Leaks are pouring in that are teasing all the upcoming new content, including new weapon skins, maps, operators, scorestreaks and more.

Players will also have the chance to unlock an exclusive Call of Duty: Vanguard skin inside COD Mobile, which will be part of the promotional event for the upcoming Call of Duty title from Sledgehammer Games.

Similar to 2020, when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released, players had the chance to unlock an Adler skin. A few weeks later, Frank Woods operator skin was also added to COD Mobile. Both of these characters are from the campaign missions of the Black Ops Cold War title.

The exclusive COD: Vanguard operator leaked to be coming to COD Mobile is Arthur Kingsley. Kingsley seems to be one of the central characters of the WWII themed title and COD Mobile players will have a chance to add the skin to their inventory.

Sgt Arthur Kingsley this skin is expected to come in COD Mobile on the event of VANGUARD.

While there is no intel on the release date, players can expect this skin to arrive at the time of release of COD Vanguard, which is set for November 5.

New perk "Iron Lung" is coming to COD Mobile

A new perk has been leaked to be coming to COD Mobile and it is called "Iron Lung". For the first time, this is going to be a perk that will only be beneficial to snipers in the game. Iron Lung enables players to steady their breathing patterns so that snipers can utilize more accuracy.

Season 8 Test Server contents annouced for Chinese version.



New Map: Sawmill, Crash Renovated

New Perk: Iron Lung

New Scorestreak: Rapid Air Strike

New Operator Skill: Tak-5

New Throwable: Flash Drone pic.twitter.com/GnIfcr24UB — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@codmINTEL) August 23, 2021

This perk is probably set away for future seasons and will not come out in Season 7. There are a few other leaks that suggest new maps like Crash-Remastered and new scorestreaks, but there are no in-game files to support the claim yet.

However, these have been announced for the Chinese version of COD Mobile and global players will see the same content when the two versions sync all the content as the devs promised weeks ago.

