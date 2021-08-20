COD Mobile Season 7 leaks: All upcoming characters and a new weapon, Boxing Gloves

COD Mobile Season 7 is right around the corner and multiple leaks are pouring in. COD Mobile has already teased two new maps along with the latest weapons coming next season.

However, the main attraction is always the brand new Battle Pass alongside the new theme. A whole new season means a huge serving of the latest operator skins, some of which will be paid with others being free to unlock. Below is a list of all the characters expected to arrive in COD Mobile Season 7:

Bailout- Raven Wings

Blackjack

Captain Ghosts

Charly- Huntress

Dame- Usurper

Demir

Firebreak- Fire Squad

Griggs- Sarge

Grinch- Polar Sentry

Kingsley

Otter- Safeguard

Outrider- Rune Weave

Raines- Trooper

Rodeon- Inflitration

Merc 2- Raven Wings

Mil Slim- Balkan Special AUT

Minotaur- Gungnir

Nomad- Colorweave

Seraph - Crimson Lotus

Spectre- 112

Witch Warden

Zero- Dark Ops

Zero- Scorpion Queen

Out of these, four characters are going to be in the Battle Pass. Based on the leaks, Dame and Griggs operator skins will be in the premium Battle Pass for COD Mobile Season 7.

The new Hades LMG is also expected to join them. Free-to-play players can unlock the base version of the Hades from tier 21 of the Battle Pass. Premium Battle Pass owners will be able to unlock an epic blueprint for the new weapon in tier 50.

New melee weapon in COD Mobile leaked

Dataminers have found that a new melee weapon is coming to COD Mobile's global version in the near future. Boxing Gloves are already available in the Chinese version of the game, and in some segments it is also known as "Gauntlet."

However, with the Crossbow already announced, it seems unlikely that COD Mobile will add two secondary weapons in a single season. However, the weapon could be added as an operator skill. Since it is a troll weapon, an operator skill would make more sense than an actual melee secondary.

There are just six days left in Season 6 and more COD Mobile leaks are expected to come through as Season 7 gets closer.

