COD Mobile Season 7 leaks: Legendary Reaper-Ashura skin, VTOL skin, and more

COD Mobile Season 7 is right around the corner, and the leaks of the new season are coming in. Players will be treated to a lot of fresh content, including a brand new Battle Pass.

Season 6 has been remarkable, considering gamers received a massive content drop. The Zombies mode has returned, and with it comes an entire cosmetic-filled Battle Pass that is free for all players.

Season 7 will add two new weapons to the game. COD Mobile has officially teased both new firearms on its social media. The Hades LMG from Black Ops 4 and the Crossbow from Moder Warfare 2019 are being added to the game.

Since users got hold of a new mythic weapon this season, i.e., the mythic Rytec-AMR, Season 7 will witness the launch of a new Legendary character. This character skin was leaked a long time ago, even before the Legendary Ghost skin came out.

For some unknown reason, COD Mobile delayed the launch of this skin.

Upcoming Legendary character draw in COD Mobile Season 7

The upcoming Legendary character is going to be the Reaper-Ashura skin. Reaper is a character from the Black Ops series and is a popular character skin in COD Mobile.

A few versions of the Reaper skin are already available in-game, but the Legendary iteration will have a working jetpack animation on its back. Below is a first look at the skin from the leaks.

Every Legendary character comes with a few unique perks. Based on the leaks, Reaper-Ashura will come with an exclusive VTOL skin and am enemy crate skin.

COD Mobile players have previously received skins for Predator Missile, UAV, and more with Legendary characters. Considering multiplayer is FPP gameplay only, the real point behind possessing scorestreak skins is quite bleak.

Maybe the game will consider changing these cosmetics for something more valuable and worth the money.

🎬👀 https://t.co/WA3RZ8UCxV



CALL OF DUTY MOBILE LEGENDARY GHOST, LEGENDARY REAPER ASHURA | COD MOBILE SEASON 5 LEAKS | CHARACTER#CoDMobile #New #Season5 pic.twitter.com/VnDTtQ05Na — Call of Duty Mobile Leaks (@Codmrcpgaming) June 16, 2021

There are leaks for other Legendary weapons as well. Gamers can expect the Hades LMG legendary lucky draw soon after it is released in the game.

Based on past titles, Hades will have the fastest fire rate among all LMGs in COD Mobile and come with the same Enhanced Bolt attachment that COD Mobile players love to equip on the QXR sub-machine gun.

Edited by Ravi Iyer