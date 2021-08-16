COD Mobile teases two new weapons for Season 7

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat has over a week left, and as the month of August comes to a close, Season 7 will take over. However, the rank series will continue through Season 7 and reset only in Season 8.

COD Mobile has started to post teasers of the upcoming season, and the first teaser is of two new weapons coming to the game next season. In a rather intelligent post, COD Mobile teased two new weapons cluttered together with existing weapons in the game. If observed minutely, players will be able to spot the new weapons.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

The first weapon is an LMG, and it is called the Hades. Hades LMG is from Black Ops 4 and has a base damage of 36. It is also famous on zombie maps, and in Black Ops 4 Zombies, players could purchase this weapon from the Mystery Box for 950 points. The Pack-a-Punch version of Hades was called the Acheron Alliterator, and it had an increased magazine and reserve ammo size.

Hades is not a typical long-range LMG. The base iron sight is not the greatest, and it also does not pack much damage. It does come with a rapid fire round which will increase its fire rate massively but also make it harder to control. While these stats are based on Black Ops 4, COD Mobile players will have to wait to see how this weapon is implemented in Season 7.

Welcome the Crossbow in COD Mobile

The second weapon that COD Mobile has officially teased is the Crossbow from Modern Warfare. This is almost a troll weapon, and no amount of skill with the crossbow can justify over using it in competitive matches.

Crossbow kills are extremely satisfactory, and it is more justified as a secondary weapon than a primary. Since COD Mobile does not have any secondary weapons with long-range capabilities, the crossbow definitely fits in.

It can kill with a single shot but also has three kinds of rounds: Thermite, Explosive, and Nova. While COD Mobile has not confirmed any of the attachments, players can expect these to make it to the game, keeping it in tandem with recent trends.

COD Mobile Season 6 ends in 11 days, according to the Battle Pass.

