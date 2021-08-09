Talent Upgrades in COD Mobile Undead Siege zombies mode: Everything you need to know

COD Mobile Undead Siege has various mechanics that players need to accustom themselves with to be better at Hard mode. Apart from team coordination and good gun skills, there is a lot to be done outside the mode to ensure that players have the best chance of surviving five nights in Hard mode of Undead Siege.

One of the most important aspects of Undead Siege is upgrading Talents. Players have to upgrade their talents to stand a better chance with each passing night in COD Mobile Undead Siege. To upgrade Talent, players require Aether shards and stones that can be used together for any Talent level. Aether shards and stones can be unlocked from the dedicated Undead Siege Battle Pass.

To progress in the Battle Pass, players are required to complete several challenges. Therefore the only way to upgrade every talent to the highest possible level is to play the mode time and again.

Which Talent to upgarde before others in COD Mobile Undead Siege?

Aether shards and stones are pretty hard to unlock and the best way to use them is to upgrade Talents according to need. Make sure to upgrade turret damage and turret health before anything else. Players need their turrets to take the fight head on with the waves of attacking zombies as the nights progress.

Learn to manage Talent upgrades in COD Mobile Undead Siege (Image via COD Mobile)

With increased turret damage and armor, zombies will die faster and turrets will survive damage more than usual. Further, Level 10 turret talent upgrades will unlock special bonuses which will help players immensely when the zombie waves become overwhelming.

The second talent to upgrade fast is Advanced Tools. This upgrades the damage and repair ability of the Wrench in COD Mobile Undead Siege. The Wrench is immensely useful and players will repair faster and also deal a ton of damage to zombies when things get messy. Constantly repairing the Control Center is an easy way to survive the last night when the timer is seconds away from running out.

After these talents are upgraded, players canupgrade their health and weapon damage to survive better and kill bigger zombies easily. Fully upgrading weapons will also increase the magazine size of every weapon in the COD Mobile Undead Siege mode.

Edited by Gautham Balaji