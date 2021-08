COD Mobile Undead Siege guide: How to make every Turret in Zombie mode

COD Mobile Season 6 released a new zombie experience in the game called Undead Siege. COD Mobile Players get into squads of four and fight zombie waves for five nights in Hard mode. Each night the waves grow bigger and more powerful zombies start coming in. The objective is to survive five nights and protect Richtofen's Control Center from being ripped apart by zombies.

Players have multiple defense systems to protect themselves. Each player can purchase up to four turrets that they can upgrade. Each turret can be upgraded to four different levels. There are multiple combinations that COD Mobile players have to know to make a specific type of turret. There are also missions to complete by making various turrets multiple times in COD Mobile Undead Siege matches.

This article will focus on how to build every turret in the game. The required materials can be picked off as ground loot, from air drops, killing zombies, breaking Aether Crystals and completing Daytime Side Missions in COD Mobile Undead Siege.

Every turret guide for COD Mobile Undead Siege

1) Heavy Sentry Turret II

Make Sentry Turret II (Two Level 1 Pedastals)

Turn it into Heavy Sentry Turret ( Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Machine Gun Mods)

Turn it into Heavy Sentry Turret II (Three Level 2 Pedastal, one Machine Gun Mod)

2) Cannon Turret

Make Sentry Turret II (Two Level 1 Pedastals)

Turn it into Heavy Sentry Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Machine Gun Mods)

Turn it into Cannon Turret (One Level 2 Pedastal, three Machine Gun Mods)

3) Laser Turret II

Make Sentry Turret II (Two Level 1 Pedastals)

Turn it into Laser Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Machine Gun Mods)

Turn it into Laser Turret II (Three Level 2 Pedastal, one Laser Mod)

4) Thunder Turret

Make Sentry Turret II (Two Level 1 Pedastals)

Turn it into Laser Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Machine Gun Mods)

Turn it into Thunder Turret (one Level 2 Pedastal, three Laser Mods)

5) Double Grenade Turret

Make Grenade Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal)

Turn it into Grenade Turret II (Three Level 1 Pedastal, two Grenade Mods)

Turn it into Double Grenade Turret (Three Level 2 Pedastal, one Grenade Mod)

6) Missile Turret

Make Grenade Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal)

Turn it into Grenade Turret II (Three Level 1 Pedastal, two Grenade Mods)

Turn it into Missile Turret (One Level 2 Pedastal, three Grenade Mods)

7) Fire Grenade Turret 2

Make Grenade Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal)

Turn it into Fire Grenade Turret ( Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Grenade Mods)

Turn it into Fire Grenade Turret II (Three Level 2 Pedastal, one Flames Mod)

8) Tar Grenade Turret

Make Grenade Turret (Two Level 1 Pedastal)

Turn it into Fire Grenade Turret ( Two Level 1 Pedastal, three Grenade Mods)

Turn it into Tar Grenade Turret (One Level 2 Pedastal, three Flames Mods)

