COD Mobile players will get free Katana and Mythic AMR Rytec sniper rifle lucky draw soon

COD Mobile Season 6's roadmap is out, and players can get an idea of what all will be released this season. Apart from new maps and weapons, free-to-play players can rejoice because the Katana will be made free later in Season 6.

Roadmap for COD Mobile Season 6 (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Katana was previously only available via lucky draws and crates and most of the community agreed that it was pay-to-win. Though it has similar stats as the Baseball Bat and the Axe, Katana seems to be the secondary of choice for most paid players who own it.

Now that COD Mobile is giving away the prized sword for free, everyone can rest with the accusations. This information was provided in the latest community update that COD Mobile posted on their official sub-reddit. Free Katana will be added as a reward to Featured Events and will be coming out on August 20.

It only took us 3 additional seasons, but the Free Katana is finally here 😉. On 8/20 the Featured Event Sharpened Skills will go live and you will be able to grind for that Katana. To progress through the Sharpened Skills event you will need to complete tasks like killing enemies with melee weapons, earning Backstabber Medals, and killing enemies with the Dead Silence perk equipped. Prove you are truly a master of the melee weapon and the blade, and you’ll earn yourself the long-awaited Katana!

COD Mobile teases mythic Rytec AMR lucky draw

COD Mobile players just received the Rottwieler Draw where DR-H Purebred was launched, and now they are teasing the new mythic draw that is supposed to come out this season.

The date has not been confirmed yet, and there is also an MX9 legendary that is supposed to come in Season 6. However, the first teaser has been released and while there is no sneak peek at the weapon, players get to see the new character skin.

Since Rytec AMR is being released mid-August, players can expect the mythic drop to happen on the same date.

