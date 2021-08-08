Top 5 weapons in COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is perhaps one of the most balanced seasons ever. COD Mobile usually ends up buffing one or two weapons to the point where nobody can play competitive games without the meta weapons. Things are different this season, as ranked games are filled with players using multiple different weapons.

Few weapons received a buff prior to the start of the season. The Locus, DR-H, AGR-556 and AK117 all received attachment buffs, while the QXR and PP19 Bizon were nerfed in Season 5. However, COD Mobile pros still use both weapons. Bizon's huge magazine is another reason why it is still a very viable weapon in COD Mobile. Below are the top five weapons this season for ranked multiplayer matches.

Best weapons for ranked multiplayer matches in COD Mobile Season 6

5) Ak117

It is one of the best guns to use this season. COD Mobile buffed it after a long wait. AK117 was always a dependable weapon to use but could never keep up with the overpowered meta. However, now it is back, and there will never be a better time to use the AK117.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

4) Fennec

Many COD mobile players might keep this weapon on the top of the list because the Fennec kills extremely fast. The control of the weapon might be low but if players hit their shots, enemies go down in milliseconds. The weapon is excellent for close range and hip-firing is also overpowered. However, players will also run out of ammo pretty quick.

Barrel- MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser- Tactical

Ammunition- Extended Mag A

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

3) DR-H

DR-H has been a standard weapon for the longest time but only with OTM magazine. The recent buff has made it more viable as a top weapon this season.

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser tactical

Ammunition- 25 Round OTM Mag

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

2) DL Q33

With the Rytec AMR coming out, things might change with the snipers. Till that happens, the DL Q33 will be the long standing champion of all snipers in COD Mobile.

Barrel- MIP Light

Stock- YKM Combat Stock

Perk- Fast Switch

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Extended Mag A

1) AS-VAL

Simply add the extended magazine and the AS-VAL has no competition. It's great for all ranges and the time-to-kill is really fast, making it the best weapon in Season 6 of COD Mobile.

Barrel- MIP 200mm Mid-Range Barrel

Stock- OWC Ranger Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Large Extended Mag B

raer Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

