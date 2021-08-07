COD Mobile Aether Hunt event: Free rewards, Zombified Richtofen and all you need to know

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat has launched the season's main event with a host of free rewards including epic weapon blueprints and a character skin. Aether Hunt event is live on COD Mobile and players have to play multiple modes to complete daily challenges and earn rewards.
The event is inspired by the new zombie mode, Undead Siege, where players have to protect Richtofen's Control Center during the night as waves of zombies come to attack it.
Below is a list of all the rewards players will unlock in this event by completing the challenges:
- J358- Infected
- MW11- Infected
- Bacjpack- Infected
- M4- Infected
- Antelope A20- Horde
- ATV- Horde
- Echo- Horde
- Fennec- Horde
- GKS- Horde
- LK24- Horde
- Sticker- Crack Skull
- FR .556- Undead Watcher
- Richtofen- Turned
Players need to collect ores which are of two types: Common Ore and Irradiated Ore. Both release Aether when cracked open and that Aether is collected to progress in the reward list. Players need to collect 15000 Aether to unlock the FR .556- Undead Watcher and 21000 Aether to unlock the Zombified Richtofen skin.
Missions to complete to collect the maximum ores in COD Mobile Aether Hunt event
Several missions are already available to players and more are added every day as part of daily missions. Daily missions in Undead Siege mode reward Irradiated Ores while multiplayer (MP) challenges unlock Common Ores. Below are some of the challenges currently present in the event:
- Complete 3 matches in any mode
- Win 5 matches in any mode
- Kill 50 zombies in Undead Siege
- Win 1 match in Undead Siege- Hard
- Earn 1 MVP title in MP matches
- Headshot 50 times in any mode
- Rescue teammates 10 times in Undead Siege- Hard
- Complete 20 MP ranked matches with a K/D ratio over or equal to 1.
- Daily login for Aether Hunt
Aether Hunt event will stay in the game for 12 more days.