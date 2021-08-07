COD Mobile Aether Hunt event: Free rewards, Zombified Richtofen and all you need to know

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat has launched the season's main event with a host of free rewards including epic weapon blueprints and a character skin. Aether Hunt event is live on COD Mobile and players have to play multiple modes to complete daily challenges and earn rewards.

The "Aether Hunt" event has just begun! The main rewards are Richtofen - Turned & FR .556 - Undead Watcher! 🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oUQ5fbsxHV — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) August 6, 2021

The event is inspired by the new zombie mode, Undead Siege, where players have to protect Richtofen's Control Center during the night as waves of zombies come to attack it.

Below is a list of all the rewards players will unlock in this event by completing the challenges:

J358- Infected

MW11- Infected

Bacjpack- Infected

M4- Infected

Antelope A20- Horde

ATV- Horde

Echo- Horde

Fennec- Horde

GKS- Horde

LK24- Horde

Sticker- Crack Skull

FR .556- Undead Watcher

Richtofen- Turned

Richtofen-Turned skin in Aether Hunt event (Image via COD Mobile)

Players need to collect ores which are of two types: Common Ore and Irradiated Ore. Both release Aether when cracked open and that Aether is collected to progress in the reward list. Players need to collect 15000 Aether to unlock the FR .556- Undead Watcher and 21000 Aether to unlock the Zombified Richtofen skin.

Epic FR 556 buleprint (Image via COD Mobile)

Missions to complete to collect the maximum ores in COD Mobile Aether Hunt event

Several missions are already available to players and more are added every day as part of daily missions. Daily missions in Undead Siege mode reward Irradiated Ores while multiplayer (MP) challenges unlock Common Ores. Below are some of the challenges currently present in the event:

Challenges in Aether Hunt ( Image via COD Mobile)

Complete 3 matches in any mode

Win 5 matches in any mode

Kill 50 zombies in Undead Siege

Win 1 match in Undead Siege- Hard

Earn 1 MVP title in MP matches

Headshot 50 times in any mode

Rescue teammates 10 times in Undead Siege- Hard

Complete 20 MP ranked matches with a K/D ratio over or equal to 1.

Daily login for Aether Hunt

Aether Hunt event will stay in the game for 12 more days.

