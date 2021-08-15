COD Mobile: Best loadout for Rytec-AMR sniper rifle

COD Mobile has just launched a new weapon in Season 6: The Heat. The Rytec-AMR sniper rifle is out in the game, and players can unlock the weapon for free by completing the 'Sharpshooter' Seasonal Event.

For players who wish to purchase the Mythic variant, they can also do that by trying their luck in the Abyssal Mythic Drop.

The Rytec-AMR is a one-shot sniper rifle similar to most snipers in the game. However, it comes with two unique magazines.

There is a Thermite mag and an Explosive mag. COD Mobile players might draw parallels with the NA-45 after discovering the magazines, but in reality it is nothing like that.

Exploring two different magazines in Rytec-AMR

The Thermite mag is very similar to the Kilo-Bolt version that is already in the game. Thermite mags release a thermite charge with the bullet which causes continuous damage when hitting a player.

As a result, the kill is confirmed if a player can hit the enemy anywhere on the body.

Explosive mags, on the other hand, deal one-time explosive damage, similar to a grenade. Therefore, COD Mobile players can hurt or kill multiple enemies at the same time if they are close together.

There is, however, a damage drop-off and tons of other negative aspects of using either the Thermite mag or the Explosive one.

The ADS time is increased by 25%, which is huge. Furthermore, the sprint-to-fire speed and the fire interval both increase by huge numbers. The sniper also loses all ability to penetrate objects and therefore will not hit wall-bangs.

Any gunsmith build with either of the two magazines will make the sniper extremely slow and players will have to play passive with such a weapon. For re-spawn modes in multiplayer or Search and Destroy, these ammunition attachments are not the best way to go in COD Mobile.

Best Rytec-AMR gunsmith build in COD Mobile Season 6

This build will utilize the sniper's capability to kill players with one-shot if hit above the waist. The perk Sleight of Hand has been used because the reload time is quite slow and the weapon only has five shots in the magazine. It's a high-mobility build, but players can mess around with other attachments of their choice.

Barrel- MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Stock- OWC Skeleton Stock

Perk- Sleight of Hand

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

