This CR-56 AMAX Gunsmith loadout in COD Mobile kills in two shots

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat has the most balanced meta that players have seen in recent seasons. While SMGs like the Fennec and PP19 Bizon are still going strong, assault rifles have made an enormous comeback.

The DR-H and AS-VAL are potent, and they dominate at range, something players with SMGs will struggle with. LMGs like the Holger-26 and Chopper are also pretty dominant with high accuracy and a huge magazine to support long-distance fights.

The RPD has made a comeback and is very useful for respawn maps where COD Mobile players can just wallbang continuously and get kills off flags and hills.

However, one weapon, released in Season 5, is gaining popularity due to a single attachment. The CR-56 AMAX is a standard AR that might lose out to most top five weapons in Season 6. However, with the M67 ammo attachment, the gun is a different story altogether.

Turning the CR-56 into a DMR in COD Mobile

There are some assault rifles in COD Mobile capable of turning into DMRs by changing the ammunition type. DMR or Designated Marksman Rifles fill the space between fully automatic assault rifles and sniper rifles.

COD Mobile already has plenty of Marksman Rifles like SKS, MK2 Carbine, and Kilo-Bolt. However, the DMR version of the CR-56 AMAX may be better than all of them.

The entire loadout for the CR-56 with the M67 ammo attachment (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

With the increase in damage output, players can kill enemies with a single headshot and body shot combo. The downside is they lose out a lot on ADS time and fire rate.

The weapon behaves like a DMR, so it has semi-auto fire enabled. Gamers can spam, but they cannot spray bullets. Below is the entire loadout that users can try out when using the CR-56 with the M67 ammo attachment.

All the gunsmith attachments (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Gunsmith attachments

Barrel - Gunner Stock

Optic - Red Dot Sight 3

Laser - OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition - M67 Ammo

Rear Grip - Granulated Grip Tape

