The best Pharo loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

The Pharo submachine gun has carved out its place as one of the best SMGs in all of COD Mobile.

This COD Mobile submachine gun dishes out incredible damage. It does come with high recoil and a knack for only being useful up close. The Pharo has amazing stats in spite of that, however.

The damage and the fire rate that the Pharo deals is more than enough to make you look past its flaws. It can take down a COD Mobile enemy in no time, especially with the right loadout.

COD Mobile: The best Season 6 loadout for the Pharo SMG

While the Pharo can run through teams on COD Mobile all by itself, it is important to put the right set of attachments on the gun. These attachments will be the difference between a good SMG and a great one.

Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short)

MIP Light Barrel (Short) Stock: YKM Combat Stock

YKM Combat Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 44 Round Extended Mag

44 Round Extended Mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Not much has changed regarding the best attachments for the Pharo in COD Mobile. Ever since its release, this loadout has been the core of what makes the Pharo strong.

With Season 6 here, there have only been a few tweaks made to keep up with the ever-evolving meta of the mobile Call of Duty. Still, these attachments will make for a devastating loadout.

Overall, this loadout focuses on mobility and stability. You will be able to run and gun as well as hit your shots without worrying about the gun swaying or kicking back because of intense recoil.

Pharo it's very good, I don't know because it's not a goal yet#CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/bUKtrSe7gq — Ｍｉｎｏｓᴳᵒᵈ (@minoswtf) July 30, 2021

If you view the stats of the Pharo in COD Mobile after adding these attachments, you'll see no change in range, fire rate, or damage. You will see, though, positive changes in all other categories.

It doesn't matter the game mode or your type of play style. Team Deathmatch or Search and Destroy will benefit from this loadout. If you are a defensive or offensive COD Mobile player, this Pharo loadout will work for you.

