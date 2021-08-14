COD Mobile: How to unlock Rytec AMR for free in Season 6

COD Mobile has launched a new weapon for Season 6: the Heat, and it is none other than the new sniper rifle, the Rytec AMR. COD Mobile has launched this new sniper quite ceremoniously by teasing the mythic variant of the sniper from the beginning of the season.

The mythic variant came out yesterday, and it is obviously a paid blueprint which players can purchase by trying their luck in the draw. There are ten exclusive items, with three of them being legendary items. The draw also features a legendary tactical flashbang grenade, the first in the game. There is a water effect that takes over the screen for a brief second and the sounds are blurred with drowning audio.

However, free-to-play players can unlock the Rytec AMR for free by simply completing a few tasks. COD Mobile has added the 'Sharpshooter' event to Seasonal Events, and players will have to complete all tasks to unlock the new sniper rifle for free.

Overview of Rytec AMR in COD Mobile

It is too early say whether the Rytec AMR will take over the sniper rifle meta, held very dominantly held by DL Q33 and Locus. Any upper body shot from the weapon will land a one-shot kill. It delivers a powerful 160 damage output to the head and 120 to the hands. The damage drops to 80 on the limbs.

However, there is a damage drop-off with the Thermite and Explosive magazine. The base damage drops to 60 with the Thermite mag, but the burning effect deals another 40 damage, which means the enemy will die regardless of which part of the body the shot hits. The Explosive magazine deals explosive damage, similar to the NA-45 but not with two hits, just one.

Sharpshooter event tasks to unlock the Rytec AMR

Players will have to play both Battle Royale and multiplayer matches to unlock the new sniper for free.

Kill 15 enemies with any sniper rifles in multiplayer matches

Earn the Long Shot medal 15 times in multiplayer matches

Loot 3 sniper rifles in Battle Royale matches

Kill 5 enemies with sniper rifles in Battle Royale matches

Kill 10 enemies with sniper rifles with Agile and Toughness perk equipped

Kill 15 enemies with any Locus equipped with any Stock

Win 3 matches win any Locus euipped with any 5 attachments

