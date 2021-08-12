COD Mobile announces Rytec-AMR sniper rifle mythic drop date

COD Mobile has finally unveiled a new mythic sniper rifle that players can unlock in Season 6: The Heat. Mythic weapons are fairly new to the game and currently, there are only four to choose from.

COD Mobile has been teasing this weapon throughout the past week. While leaks have already given out that a mythic AMR is on the way, the community has had its first look at the new character who will also be available alongside the mythic AMR-Rytec.

❄💥 Big time upgrades and a journey back from the glacier.



New Mythic weapon is dropping to #CODMobile tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/aZunWg36xO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 11, 2021

The first was the Fennec- Ascended mythic SMG, followed by the Peacekeeper- Artifact mythic assault rifle and AS-VAL Double Edge. The last one to come out in Season 4 was the Holger-26 Dark Frontier LMG, which is currently rocking the meta in COD Mobile.

For the first time in COD Mobile, players will have a chance to unlock a mythic sniper rifle. There are very few legendary snipers as well compared to other weapons and therefore, players who relish sniping in COD Mobile will be extra delighted.

When is the mythic sniper coming out in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile has announced the launch date for this weapon. Mythic Rytec-AMR is coming out tomorrow at 5 PM Pacific Time (PT). The rifle is named AMR-Nautilus and is a water themed weapon, which many will suggest should have been released last season.

🌊⚡Harness the power of Hydroelectricity!



New Mythic weapon, Rytec AMR - Nautilus is dropping in #CODMobile tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/io6IGjVs9t — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 12, 2021

The weapon won't be available for free and will come as part of the mythic lucky draw. Similar to legendary lucky draws, players will get ten items out of which, the mythic Rytec-AMR will be the main attraction.

How will free-to-play players unlock the Rytec-AMR sniper rifle?

F2P will also get to unlock the new sniper tomorrow. The base version of the weapon will be added to Seasonal Events and players will have to complete a series of challenges to unlock the sniper.

Free-to-play players can also grind for the completionist camos for the sniper, including the newly added Aether Crystal camo that can be unlocked by playing the brand new "Undead Siege" mode.

