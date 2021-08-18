COD Mobile teases two new maps coming to Season 7

COD Mobile has teased two new maps that will come to the game in Season 7. This has been the trend for a long time, and every new season also adds a new map to the ranked roster. Season 6 saw the addition of Suldal Harbor to the ranked roster, and since then it has been quite difficult for ranked players to adapt to the unique gameplay of the Modern Warfare map.

Season 7 will see two new maps enter the game, one of them being a COD Mobile original map. There are only a few maps which are original to the mobile franchise, Cage and Reclaim being two of them. The upcoming COD Mobile original map is Monastery. This map was available on the Season 6 test server that was released more than a month ago. While many thought Monastery would be added in Season 6, it was replaced by another Modern Warfare map, Stack.

However, COD Mobile has officially teased the map and it has been confirmed for Season 7.

✨ It's quite a beautiful scene!

Minus the dust and smoke.



But it will be all cleared up and ready for you when it's time. Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/50NN759z8t — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 14, 2021

Monastery is quite similar to every other three-lane map in the game. It houses a large two-story building in the middle, which will make the fight for the 'B' flag in Domination mode quite interesting.

Aniyah Incursion has a similar set-up for Domination, and the upper storey fight to capture the 'C' flag is really chaotic and it generally keeps shifting between the two teams.

Remastered Modern Warfare map to make way into COD Mobile

After Shipment 2019, COD Mobile is adding another re-mastered map to the game from the Modern Warfare 2019 title. The new map will be Scrapyard 2019, and while there is no official announcement or teaser for this addition, dataminers have leaked images of the map.

Unconfirmed: Scrapyard 2019 from Modern Warfare 2019 coming on Season 7. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/GnCJjLO6kM — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@codmINTEL) August 16, 2021

While the map has door mechanics in MW, COD Mobile players will not get this mechanic yet. Hackney Yard is also from MW 2019, but it comes without the doors, which the original map has.

Nonetheless, both maps are going to be interesting additions to the game. Players can expect full-time playlists for these maps and grinding them will yield rewards.

Edited by Gautham Balaji