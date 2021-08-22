COD Mobile Undead Siege Season 6: All weekly challenges before season end

COD Mobile has announced that Undead Siege is not going to be a limited time mode, instead it is going to be extended to Season 7. The positive reception towards the mode has led the devs to make this decision. However, they haven't yet mentioned an end-date for the mod in COD Mobile.

With Undead Siege standing a chance of becoming a regular mode in COD Mobile, the grind for the leaderboard has become tougher. Players with high Talent levels can easily defeat the Hard mode, which means COD Mobile might reset the Talent levels at the end of the season.

While this has not been confirmed, players can continue to grind for Aether Crystal camos. Furthermore, they also need to complete the dedicated Zombie Battle Pass to unlock all the free rewards.

Finish all Week 4 challenges to complete the Undead Siege Battle Pass in COD Mobile

To progress on the Battle Pass, players need to complete tasks and earn Battle Pass XP. These tasks are updated on both a daily and weekly basis. COD Mobile players should try and complete all the weekly tasks to accrue as much Battle Pass XP as possible.

Earn the Tank Dempsey skin and Shorty epic camo at the end of the Battle Pass (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

As Season 6 draws to an end, players have received last week's tasks, which might be their last chance to reach tier 50 and unlock all the free rewards. Below are all the weekly tasks players need to complete before Season 6 ends:

Cumulatively login for 3 days

Kill 5 Heavy Gunners zombies at night in Undead Siege-Hard

Kill 5 Pulverizer zombies at night in Undead Siege- Hard

Rescue teammates 2 times in Undead Siege-Hard

Survive all 5 nights in Undead Siege

Build Level 3 turrets in Undead Siege matches 10 times

Watch the video below for tips regarding surviving the Hard mode.

