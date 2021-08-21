COD Mobile officially announces Undead Siege extension into Season 7

COD Mobile has exciting news for all zombie mode fans, as the devs have decided to extend the mode into Season 7. Players who enjoyed it in Season 6 can continue to grind the mode for all the rewards and Aether Crystal completionist camo.

COD Mobile announced this development in their latest community update on the official sub-reddit. Here's what the devs had to say about the reception of the Undead Siege mode that they were so apprehensive about at the beginning of Season 6:

Thanks for the positive reception and support of the mode! We have seen all of the feedback, all of the discussions, and all of the memes, and hope it is something that we can keep expanding. Best of luck to everyone still grinding out the Aether Crystal completionist camo and now you’ve got some more time to work on it 😉.

Undead Siege is going to be here for a while in COD Mobile

COD Mobile devs have mentioned that they will continue to review the mode and decide accordingly if Undead Siege should be removed from the game. However, they have not provided any specific end-date for the mode that was initially launched as a limited time event. Below is the official "dev's speak" from the community update:

We are still continually examining the mode and the reception to it to determine how long it should stay and what we can do in the future to make it even better, but for now it is here with no immediate end date.

This is excellent news for all zombie mode fans, as they now have another month's time to grind all the camos for whatever weapon they desire while holding down Richtofen's Control Center through five treacherous nights.

A whole new season might mean more new content in that mode as well. COD Mobile players can expect a new Battle Pass and more free rewards to grind for aside from the Aether Crystal camos. There is also a dedicated leaderboard for the Undead Siege mode, and the grind to be at the top of that table is going to be a lot more difficult next season.

