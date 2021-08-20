COD Mobile: How to unlock Peacekeeper-Mosaic in Season 6

COD Mobile has added the last bit of content for this season, and players can grind multiplayer or Battle Royale matches to unlock several rewards. Free-to-play players will be delighted to learn that the Katana melee has been added to the game and all COD Mobile players can now unlock it for free.

Apart from the Katana, COD Mobile also added a Peacekeeper-Mosaic skin. Mosaic skins are exclusive to this season and may never be released again in the game. Players have already had the chance to unlock AS-VAL and DR-H Mosaic camos.

The grind for these skins is not too difficult to complete. Usually, featured event missions do not take more than an hour to complete, but it also depends on the player. Playing with a team will always make things easier and winning matches will ensure the grind is completed faster.

Peacekeeper gunsmith build in COD Mobile

Peacekeeper is not the best weapon to wield this season; however, with the right build, it can be pretty dynamic in re-spawn matches as it can potentially be a three-shot kill weapon if all the shots are aimed at the upper body of the enemy.

Below is a gunsmith build for the Peacekeeper that players can try out in multiplayer:

The three-shot gunsmith build for Peacekeeper (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel - Rapid-Fire Barrel

Stock - Agile Stock

Rear Grip - Firm Grip Tape

Laser - Aim-Assist Laser

Ammunition - Double Stack Magazine

All challeges to unlock Peacekeeper-Mosaic in COD Mobile

COD Mobile players can find all the challenges given below in the featured event section. This event is only available for five days; therefore, players will have to hurry if they want to add the Peacekeeper-Mosaic to their inventory.

Peacekeeper Mosaic in-game stats (Image via COD Mobile)

Login for 4 days

Play 10 matches in any mode

Kill 5 enemies in Battle Royale matches

Place in the top 2 in Battle Royale matches three times

Kill 45 enemies in any mode

Earn the Berserker medal 20 times in multiplayer matches

Use operator skills five times in multiplayer matches

Play 3 matches with friends in any mode

Kill 20 enemies in any mode

Play three ranked matches in any mode

Win two ranked matches in any mode

Also Read: COD Mobile: MX9 legendary draw and Cassius operator skin announced

Edited by Sabine Algur