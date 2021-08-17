COD Mobile: How to complete Muscle Car challenge in Hiker's Havoc event

COD Mobile players are getting ready to welcome Season 7 as the Battle Pass counter for the current Season 6 has only eight days left. So before Season 6 wraps itself up, COD Mobile players will want to complete all the events and unlock the free rewards in store.

Completing multiple events will also allow players to earn tons of Battle Pass XP that can be used to progress along 50 tiers of the Battle Pass in order to unlock exclusive content.

One seasonal event (Hiker's Havoc) requires players to travel 2000 meters through a Muscle Car in Battle Royale.

For those who were unaware, COD Mobile changed a few aspects of BR this season.

Players can change from FPP to TPP at will, and they can do that even while driving vehicles. Furthermore, there is a new vehicle in COD Mobile called the Muscle Car.

Getting hold of a Muscle Car might be tricky if players do not know where to find it.

While COD Mobile has not officially announced any specific spawn points for this vehicle, players can drop in at the Farm to have a higher chance of spotting one.

How to easily complete the Muscle car objective in COD Mobile

Usually there are multiple vehicles that spawn in and around the Farm, and players often get lucky to find at least one muscle car by the side of the main road. The other way to scout for vehicles is to have the Airborne class and use it to go up in the sky and look around for vehicles from the top.

After getting the vehicle, all they have to do is drive it around for 2000 meters.

Players might not want to engage in fights while completing this challenge as enemies tend to smoke vehicles up and acquire easy kills.

An easy trick to complete this challenge in a single game would be to go outside the zone and drive around the roads for a bit. Make sure to do this in the first circle as it does not do much damage.

After hitting the goal, players can just ride into the zone and as Muscle cars are really fast, the objective should not take too long to complete.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

