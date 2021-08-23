COD Mobile Season 7 theme leaked and new melee confirmed

COD Mobile Season 7 is right around the corner and there are only a few days left in Season 6 for players to go ahead and grind out all the challenges and unlock free rewards.

Season 7 is going to bring a lot of new content to the game and COD Mobile players will be treated with new weapons, maps and a load of free cosmetics. Leaks are pouring in that suggest apart from the officially announced two new weapons, COD Mobile is also adding another melee next season.

COD Mobile players have just unlocked the free katana melee that came out a few days ago. However, there is confirmation of another melee coming into the game. Boxing Gloves in COD Mobile was leaked a few days ago and the Chinese version of the game has teased the new melee weapon in their promotions for the new season.

Chinese version of COD Mobile has teased the Boxing Gloves melee as Season 7 content (Screenshot via YouTube@Squally)

Since the Chinese and Global versions are now synced, both the regions will get the same content every season. This confirms that Boxing Gloves is coming to COD Mobile next season.

Boxing Gloves will finally arrive to Global in S7. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/LqZmOTLfzt — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) August 23, 2021

COD Mobile Season 7 theme leaked

COD Mobile Season 7 theme has been leaked and it seems like it is going to be a futuristic themed season. A banner has been leaked that shows the theme title as "Elite of the Elite" and the whole setting is giving off futuristic vibes.

Are you excited for Season 7: Elite of The Elite? pic.twitter.com/CAnNURCgoL — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) August 23, 2021

Furthermore, all the legendary weapon leaks as well the legendary character- Reaper Ashura, that is coming out next season, have a futuristic theme. Therefore, everything comes together to suggest COD Mobile Season 7 will be similar to something players have seen during the anniversary season last year.

It will be interesting to see how COD Mobile implements the current story arc with that of next season's and whether it will involve time-travel. With Richtofen's Control center hanging around for another season, it seems like anything is possible with COD Mobile.

