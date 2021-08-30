COD Mobile: Best Hades LMG loadout for re-spawn modes in Season 7

COD Mobile Season 7 added a load of content to the game including an aggressive new weapon called Hades LMG. This weapon is from the Black Ops series and has the highest firing rate among all LMGs in COD Mobile.

💥 Season 7: Elite of the Elite

A mission for only the best!



🔍 More intel here 👉 https://t.co/ZUahX4vXca



🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile tomorrow at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/Hgbkac8PBP — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 25, 2021

While many would not consider the Hades as a top five weapon in Season 7, it is definitely one of the top tier weapons to use in the game. The strafing and SMG meta, however, almost nullifies the use of LMGs in the game, unless players know how to properly utilize a genre of weapons with the largest magazine sizes in COD Mobile.

Hades LMG in COD Mobile: An overview

The Hades LMG will remind COD Mobile players of the very popular Chopper LMG. Similar to the Chopper, players can fire this weapon with a hipfire only build but with a different grip than the Chopper's Heavy Handle attachment. The Hades LMG has a grip similar to the Echo shotgun in COD Mobile.

The weapon can typically kill an enemy with four to five shots and there is damage drop-off at range. Players can also ADS with Hades but it is best to use the Crossbar attachment to spray and pray in re-spawn modes.

The Hades LMG can best be used to clear out Hardpoint hills and Domination flags with the help of its large magazines. With good hip-fire accuracy, the weapon can be used to rush or defend points from enemies in re-spwn modes. Remember to equip a trophy system as grenades and tacticals will come flying when the enemy team realizes there is an LMG staring down a head glitch.

Best Hades LMG loadout to use in COD Mobile Season 7

Below are all the attachments to equip in the Hades LMG loadout for re-spawn modes.

Unlock the Hades LMG from the free Battle Pass and upgrade to unlock all its attachments (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel- Rapid Fire Barrel

Stock- Agile Stock

Laser- Aim Assist Laser

Underbarrel- Crossbar

Ammunition- 84 Round Hybrid Mag

The Rapid Fire Barrel is an absolute must as it decreases the time-to-kill in the weapon significantly. The Crossbar attachment makes it hip-fire only which is ideal for re-spawn matches.

