COD Mobile Season 7 complete patch notes: Weapon tuning, new modes, and more

COD Mobile Season 7 update is now out, and all the new content will take effect as soon as the new season releases. The release date is August 26 for global servers but may go live at different points of time on that day, depending on the region.

📢To all #CODMobile players,

Season 7: Elite of the Elite launches tomorrow at 5PM PDT and we love seeing your support!

🔇If creating content before launch, please mute the in-game lobby to avoid any posting issues.

After launch, this will no longer be an issue. Hang tight! pic.twitter.com/RMCWZRy9gz — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 25, 2021

There is a lot of new content in store for COD Mobile players, and after the massive high that Season 6 was, the upcoming season has a lot of responsibility on its shoulders to carry the momentum forward. One bit of good news for zombie mode fans is that the Undead Siege is now a permanent mode in COD Mobile at the moment. COD Mobile players will be able to grind the Aether Crystal completionist camo in Season 7 as well.

💥 Season 7: Elite of the Elite

A mission for only the best!



🔍 More intel here 👉 https://t.co/ZUahX4vXca



🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile tomorrow at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/Hgbkac8PBP — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 25, 2021

Season 7 will see some significant nerfs and buffs that are definitely going to change the meta. Read on to find out all the new stuff added to COD Mobile in the Season 7 update.

COD Mobile Season 7 update official patch notes

New multiplayer maps

Scrapyard 2019

It will be available in the Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.

Monastery

It will be available in the Frontline and Free For All modes.

New multiplayer mode in COD Mobile

Payout Search and Destroy

Strategic Search and Destroy mode where players must eliminate enemies or destroy targets to obtain currency to purchase weapons and gear during the game itself.

Available maps: Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New battle royale mode

Solid Gold

BR Classic with a twist- all items scattered on the map are legendary guns and attachments!

New weapons

Hades

LMG with high mobility.

The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be enhanced with the special Steady Grip attachment.

Crossbow

The Crossbow has a high hip accuracy with sound silencing

It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.

Weapon tuning in COD Mobile Season 7

Fennec

Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.

Shorty

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.

Type 25

Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

LK24

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.

Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.

RUS-79U

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

AS VAL

Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.

Holger 26

Decreased the movement speed without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Increased the ADS time and decreased the movement speed when equipped with the MIP Light Barrel (Short).

Increased the ADS time when equipped with the MIP Light.

Increased the ADS Time and decreased the movement speed when no stock is equipped.

Increased the ADS time when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.

Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger – 26K Double – Stack Carbine Mag.

Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed, reload speed when equipped with the Holger – 26C Lightweight Polymer Mag.

The full patch notes are available under the new tag on the main loading screen of COD Mobile.

Also Read: COD Mobile to launch exclusive Vanguard operator skin, a new perk for snipers, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen