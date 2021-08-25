COD Mobile Season 7: Battle Pass, new epic weapons, new operators and more

There are less than 24 hours left till the launch of COD Mobile Season 7. Devs have already rolled out an update for the upcoming season. The new season has been officially named "Elite of the Elite," and developers have also dropped the forthcoming season's Battle Pass trailer.

The new BP has brought plenty of epic items like weapon blueprints, operators, a backpack, frames and many other accessories. Fans will only have to buy the BP and start grinding after the launch of the new season.

This article will discuss the price, release date, items and more about the upcoming BP.

COD Mobile Season 7: Everything about the "Elite of the Elite" Battle Pass

When is COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass launching?

New season is dropping on 26 August 2021 (UTC) (Image via Activision)

The new BP will arrive in-game with the launch of the new season on 26 August 2021 at 12:00 am UTC.

How big will the new update be?

Update size (Image via COD Mobile)

The new update's size is 258.36 MB, and fans can download it directly through the application.

What is the price of the new BP?

Fans will be able to buy COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite premium Battle Pass at 220 COD Points. Additionally, Battle Pass Bundle will be available for 520 CP, and fans can instantly unlock 1-12 tiers after purchasing the same.

What are the new epic items in Season 7 BP?

COD Mobile Season 7 BP (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass will constitute an assortment of epic items. The upcoming accessories, weapons and operators are listed below:

Epic operators

Charly - Huntress (Image via Activision)

Demir

Charly - Huntress

Griggs - Sarge

Mil-Sim - Force Sweeper

Epic weapon blueprints

Rytec AMR - Revati in the trailer (Image via Activision)

M4 - Outcast Vengeance

QXR - Prototype Omega

Rytec AMR - Revati

DR-H - Mother of Pearl

Hades - Shoulder Cannon

Other items

There are many other epic items in the BP (Image via Activision)

Charm - Elite Operation Medal

Emote - Juggle and Shoot

Calling card - Escape in Style (Legendary)

Backpack - Ammo Belt

Avatar - Race

Frame - Elite Slayer Frame

Battle Pass bundle

A still from the trailer of COD Mobile Season BP (Image via Activision)

Axe - Elite Chopping

Parachute - Elite Airdrop

Master Slayer Frame

Callin Card - Form Up

New additions

New operator skill - Kinetic Armor (Image via Activision)

There will be two new additions in COD Mobile through the Season 7 Battle Pass:

New functional weapon - Hades

New operator skill - Kinetic Armor

Note: In-game prices may vary for different servers

Edited by Siddharth Satish