COD Mobile Season 7: Battle Pass, new epic weapons, new operators and more

There are less than 24 hours left till the launch of COD Mobile Season 7. Devs have already rolled out an update for the upcoming season. The new season has been officially named "Elite of the Elite," and developers have also dropped the forthcoming season's Battle Pass trailer.
The new BP has brought plenty of epic items like weapon blueprints, operators, a backpack, frames and many other accessories. Fans will only have to buy the BP and start grinding after the launch of the new season.
This article will discuss the price, release date, items and more about the upcoming BP.
COD Mobile Season 7: Everything about the "Elite of the Elite" Battle Pass
When is COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass launching?
The new BP will arrive in-game with the launch of the new season on 26 August 2021 at 12:00 am UTC.
How big will the new update be?
The new update's size is 258.36 MB, and fans can download it directly through the application.
What is the price of the new BP?
Fans will be able to buy COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite premium Battle Pass at 220 COD Points. Additionally, Battle Pass Bundle will be available for 520 CP, and fans can instantly unlock 1-12 tiers after purchasing the same.
What are the new epic items in Season 7 BP?
COD Mobile Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass will constitute an assortment of epic items. The upcoming accessories, weapons and operators are listed below:
Epic operators
- Demir
- Charly - Huntress
- Griggs - Sarge
- Mil-Sim - Force Sweeper
Epic weapon blueprints
- M4 - Outcast Vengeance
- QXR - Prototype Omega
- Rytec AMR - Revati
- DR-H - Mother of Pearl
- Hades - Shoulder Cannon
Other items
- Charm - Elite Operation Medal
- Emote - Juggle and Shoot
- Calling card - Escape in Style (Legendary)
- Backpack - Ammo Belt
- Avatar - Race
- Frame - Elite Slayer Frame
Battle Pass bundle
- Axe - Elite Chopping
- Parachute - Elite Airdrop
- Master Slayer Frame
- Callin Card - Form Up
New additions
There will be two new additions in COD Mobile through the Season 7 Battle Pass:
- New functional weapon - Hades
- New operator skill - Kinetic Armor
Note: In-game prices may vary for different servers