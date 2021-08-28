The best Hades loadout in COD Mobile Season 7

COD Mobile Season 7 has arrived and the latest weapon to be added to the game is the Hades light machine gun. With the addition of a new gun, players will need to level up the weapon and get ready to use the best loadout possible.

Season 7 of COD Mobile is labeled as the Elite of the Elite, and it brings a whole new battle pass for players to level through. Of course, it also means new content such as the Hades light machine gun.

In order to use the Hades, players will need to level up their battle passes until they reach level 21. At that pass tier, the Hades will be officially ready to equip and utilize. Players can earn the Hades after Season 7 as well, but it will likely require a challenge to unlock.

The best aspects of the Hades revolve around the accuracy and control of the weapon. However, the damage per shot is in the lower half of the light machine gun class. But with the right attachments and enough levels on the gun, players can make a loadout worth using in COD Mobile Season 7.

The best attachments for the Hades in COD Mobile Season 7

Which attachments work well for a weapon will always depend on the base stats at hand. For the Hades, players will want to focus on fire rate, mobility, and additional capacity.

Best attachments for the Hades in COD Mobile

Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Rear Grip : Firm Grip Tape

: Firm Grip Tape Stock : Agile Stock

: Agile Stock Laser : Aim Assist Laser

: Aim Assist Laser Ammunition: 84 Round Hybrid Mag

One of the most important attachments for the Hades of the Rapid Fire Barrel. Simply put, the fire rate increase will make up for the low damage per shot, and control still won't be a problem.

Firm Grip Tape will give the Hades more ADS speed as well as ADS bullet spread accuracy. Mobility is increased and accuracy is enhanced.

An Agile Stock will have the same effect as the Grip Tape, and that's the general theme for the Hades loadout. More mobility is better for the Hades in particular.

ADS bullet spread accuracy is once again the goal of the Aim Assist Laser. The weapon will be laser accurate with all three attachments.

Finally, players should use the 84 Round Hybrid Mag for additional round capacity on the new light machine gun in COD Mobile Season 7.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Alex Turk