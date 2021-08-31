COD Mobile launches legendary helicopter and wingsuit in Ignition Point draw

COD Mobile Season 7 is live, and players are still getting used to the new season and the latest weapons like Crossbow and Hades LMG.

The season also saw COD Mobile collaborate with pop singer Ozuna. A dedicated Merc 5 costume has been designed keeping the collaboration in mind, purchasable from the store.

🍬 How many candies do you think you've collected so far?



🐻 And look good with the new operator, Merc 5 - Ozuna



✔ Both mode and @ozuna Bear Beats crate are live in #CODMobile now pic.twitter.com/sBjzyctArg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 31, 2021

While many have complained that the Battle Pass for Season 7 did not live up to expectations, COD Mobile has decided to compensate by adding exclusive and brand-new items to the game.

Similar to the addition of the legendary flashbang last season, in this one, players can add legendary helicopters and wingsuits to their inventory.

First Battle Royale draw in COD Mobile brings new possibilities

This is the first time players will experience legendary tier vehicles in the game. The Ignition Point Draw came out earlier today, and apart from a new Black Ops character, it has the legendary helicopter and wingsuit to offer.

🎇💨 Engines ready to go full throttle!

💥 New legendary and epic vehicles locked and ready!



🃏 Blackjack

🚁 Helicopter - Direct Fire Support

& more!



🆕 New operator and vehicle items have been added to the #CODMobile store and is available now! pic.twitter.com/qa7TuCw1mh — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 31, 2021

Free-to-play players will not be able to enjoy new vehicles and wingsuits but here's hoping the legendary chopper and wingsuit will not provide any unfair advantages.

The first legendary wingsuit has unique animation and geometry (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

This is a BR exclusive lucky draw, and gamers will be delighted to know that COD Mobile devs are still paying attention to that mode. They have also hinted towards a new map coming to the game in the near future on the official subreddit.

Below are all the items users can purchase from the Ignition Point Draw:

The price of the draw is different for every region, and the odds for the helicopter skin is the lowest (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Wingsuit - Soaring Blaze

Emote - Hardstyle

Baseball Bat - Hexoglyph

Calling Card - Valiant Attempt

Operator - Blackjack

Clown - Hexoglyph

Backpack - Hexogylph

Antelope A20 - Hexoglyph

Parachute - Hexogylph

