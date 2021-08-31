COD Mobile launches legendary helicopter and wingsuit in Ignition Point draw

COD Mobile Season 7 is live, and players are still getting used to the new season and the latest weapons like Crossbow and Hades LMG.
The season also saw COD Mobile collaborate with pop singer Ozuna. A dedicated Merc 5 costume has been designed keeping the collaboration in mind, purchasable from the store.
While many have complained that the Battle Pass for Season 7 did not live up to expectations, COD Mobile has decided to compensate by adding exclusive and brand-new items to the game.
Similar to the addition of the legendary flashbang last season, in this one, players can add legendary helicopters and wingsuits to their inventory.
First Battle Royale draw in COD Mobile brings new possibilities
This is the first time players will experience legendary tier vehicles in the game. The Ignition Point Draw came out earlier today, and apart from a new Black Ops character, it has the legendary helicopter and wingsuit to offer.
Free-to-play players will not be able to enjoy new vehicles and wingsuits but here's hoping the legendary chopper and wingsuit will not provide any unfair advantages.
This is a BR exclusive lucky draw, and gamers will be delighted to know that COD Mobile devs are still paying attention to that mode. They have also hinted towards a new map coming to the game in the near future on the official subreddit.
Below are all the items users can purchase from the Ignition Point Draw:
- Wingsuit - Soaring Blaze
- Emote - Hardstyle
- Baseball Bat - Hexoglyph
- Calling Card - Valiant Attempt
- Operator - Blackjack
- Clown - Hexoglyph
- Backpack - Hexogylph
- Antelope A20 - Hexoglyph
- Parachute - Hexogylph
