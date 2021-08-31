COD Mobile: How to unlock epic Type-25 Moonlight Rime blueprint for free

COD Mobile Season 7 is live and a lot of new content has been added to the game that players can experience by grinding the new season.

There are new operators, new weapons and a whole new Battle Pass to grind. The new scorestreak, Kinetic Armor, is also out and players can unlock it by simply grinding the free Battle Pass to tier 14.

Furthermore, COD Mobile has added new missions to the Seasonal Events section. In the first week of the new season, COD Mobile players can unlock the exclusive free epic blueprint of the Type-25 assault rifle, called the Moonlight Rime.

The Type-25 assault rifle received a mighty buff this season. It is a pretty viable weapon in COD Mobile Season 7 due to the presence of an extremely balanced meta that COD Mobile players have been enjoying for quite some months now.

Nonetheless, the Type-25 might not make it to the top five list as those high tiers are still dominated by fast moving and killing SMGs like the QQ9 and MX9.

How to unlock epic Type-25 blueprint for free in COD Mobile

Players need to grind every mission in the 'Royale Specialist' Seasonal Event in COD Mobile. This event is exclusive to the Battle Royale mode and players will have to drop into the Isolated map to be able to complete the event and unlock the Type-25 blueprint.

Below are all the missions COD Mobile players need to complete.

Play the 'Royale Specialist' Seasonal event before the end of the season to unlock the epic Type-25 blueprint (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Play 3 Battle Royale matches

Glide 200 meters in Battle Royale matches

Travel 1000 meters with a helicopter in Battle Royale matches

Use Clown Class 10 times in Battle Royale matches

Pick up a customized weapon in Battle Royale 3 times

Kill 8 enemies with a customized weapon from your loadout

Enter top 10 in Battle Royale 3 times

This event is available until the end of the season and therefore players will have ample time to grind the missions in the sweaty Battle Royale lobbies of COD Mobile.

