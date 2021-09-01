COD Mobile: How to unlock the new secondary weapon, the Crossbow

COD Mobile Season 7 is live right now and a host of new content has been added to the game for players to explore. Apart from the Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes, COD Mobile players can also enjoy the new Undead Siege zombie mode that was launched in the previous season.

Recently, COD Mobile also added a legendary helicopter skin for the first time in the game, along with a legendary wingsuit, which is exclusive to Battle Royale players. However, in a surprise update today, COD Mobile launched a new secondary weapon, the Crossbow.

💀 Lethal... but no bullets included!

🎯 Precision and accuracy is your greatest tool!



🏹 Complete the Target Practice seasonal challenge to obtain the new weapon, Crossbow in #CODMobile NOW! pic.twitter.com/v3BjTddDR2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 1, 2021

The Crossbow was leaked to be coming out in Season 7 long ago and COD Mobile has been adding Modern Warfare and Black Ops weapons for quite some time now. Even in Season 7, COD Mobile added the Hades LMG primary weapon in the Battle Pass and this weapon is originally from Black Ops 2.

Players can unlock the Hades LMG for free from the Battle Pass by progressing to tier 21 and premium Battle Pass owners will unlock an epic blueprint for the same weapon in tier 50. However, the Crossbow can only be unlocked by completing the challenges that were added today. Along with the Crossbow, COD Mobile players will also unlock a ton of Battle Pass XP that will help them progress on the cosmetic grind.

Unlock the Crossbow in COD Mobile by completing these simple challenges

To unlock the Crossbow in COD Mobile, players will have to go to the Seasonal Events section and look for the "Target Practice" challenge. Below are all the missions players need to complete to unlock the Crossbow:

Base stats of the Crossbow in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Use the Sparrow Operator skill 5 times in multiplayer matches.

Kill 5 enemies with the Sparrow Operator skill in multiplayer matches.

Earn the One Shot, One Kill medal 5 times in multiplayer matches.

Kill 15 enemies with pistols in any mode.

Kill 15 enemies with shotguns in any mode.

Kill 25 enemies with any Shotgun equipped with 5 attachments.

Win 5 multiplayer matches with the Toughness Perk equipped.

This is a seasonal event and players can unlock the Crossbow throughout the entirety of Season 7.

Also Read: COD Mobile: How to unlock epic Type-25 Moonlight Rime blueprint for free

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sabine Algur