COD Mobile introduces new Counterattack event to start off Season 8 

COD Mobile dropped its second-anniversary update a couple of days ago. The brand new Season 8 started September 23, and there is a load of new content for players to check out.

COD Mobile started off the 2nd Anniversary celebrations with a new Counterattack event. This event is directly linked to the new Battle Royale map, Blackout, which has also been launched on COD Mobile. Players can participate in the new event to unlock a series of free rewards.

A brand new Battle Pass also awaits players with 50 tiers of exclusive items along with new weapons, operators, scorestreaks and events.

How to play the new Counterattack event in COD Mobile Season 8

Players will find the Counterattack event under the Battle Pass tab in the main menu. There are some guidelines that will be provided for players to understand how to take part in this event.

Counterattack can only be completed on the new Blackout map in the battle royale mode of the game. Players will have to drop into ranked battle royale matches and interact with multiple NPCs on the map. These NPCs will hand out missions that players have to complete to recruit them.

Recruiting more NPCs will strengthen the player's chances of winning every mission in the event lobby. Materials are also required to complete missions, and they are exhausted when each mission is completed. Players will have to bank up on materials by simply playing matches.

The more missions that a player completes, the more points they earn to unlock the free rewards. There are also rewards for ranking high up on the event leaderboard. Players will unlock an operator skin at the end of the event if they manage to stay in the top 10% of the leaderboard.

Below are all the free rewards players will unlock by accumulating points by playing Blackout matches in COD Mobile Season 8:

Unlock the MX9 Second Round in the Counterattack event in COD Mobile Season 8 (Image via Activision)

100 points: Knife- Burnt Ruin

200 points: 2nd Anniversary spray

300 points: Ak-47 Burnt Ruin

500 points: NA-45 Burnt Ruin

700 points: Wingsuit Burnt Ruin

900 points: 2nd Anniversary sticker

1200 points: Cordite Burnt Ruin

1500 points: 2nd Anniversary frame

2000 points: Gas Grenade Burnt Ruin

2500 points: DR-H Burnt Ruin

3000 points: Molotov Cocktail Burnt Ruin

3500 points: 2nd Anniversary Calling Card

4000 points: Backpack Burnt Ruin

4500 points: Locus Burnt Ruin

5500 points: Motorcycle Burnt Ruin

7000 points: SMRS Burnt Ruin

9600 points: MX9 Second Round

The end date for the event has not yet been provided, so players have nothing to worry about at the moment and can complete the task in their own time.

