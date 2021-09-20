COD Mobile 2nd anniversary update: New BR map, events, tournaments, and Battle Pass highlights announced

COD Mobile's second-anniversary update is just a day away, and the community cannot keep calm because an insane amount of new content is coming to the game.

The last anniversary update in 2020 introduced players to the Alcatraz map in the Battle Royale mode. This time around, it is getting another huge update that will change the mode for good.

A new BR map is coming to COD Mobile in Season 8. Blackout from Black Ops 4 is being added to the game, complete with all the featured multiplayer regions like Estate, Nuketown, Construction Site, and many more.

Here's what to expect from this upcoming massive update.

New battle royale map, Blackout, and BR tournaments

Squad up and get ready to drop into Blackout, a new Battle Royale experience in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Blackout from Black Ops 4 was the first-ever battle royale map in the Call of Duty franchise. It has now been designed for COD Mobile and will be the focal point of the Season 8 2nd anniversary update tomorrow.

With the new map, battle royale players will also get new settings and mechanics for this mode. A new class has also been teased on the public test server, allowing gamers to jet-pack around the map briefly.

The Multiplayer map, Hijacked, will be a part of the new BR experience (Image via Activision)

Below are the major highlights of the Battle Royale mode that users will experience in the upcoming season:

Battle Royale 2.0

New and improved visuals throughout

New weapon looting system

New health and armor system

Improved vehicle UI elements

Activision has also announced a featured tournament on the Blackout map during the Anniversary season, which will take place in October.

New events and remastered multiplayer map in COD Mobile Season 8

Multiple new events are coming to the game next season. Activision has announced the names of these events, but no prospective time of their release has been provided.

Gamers can expect three major events: Anniversary Cake, Anniversary Puzzle, and a new themed event called Counterattack. All of them will see players win multiple free rewards.

The Anniversary Cake event will take place in October in Season 8 (Image via Activision)

Crash is getting a new look, similar to Shipment and Scrapyard 2019. Its remastered version will be added to the Anniversary update tomorrow, but players will only have a chance to hop on to it once the new season drops.

The updated graphics on this Modern Warfare 4 map will be one to look out for.

COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass highlights

The Season 8 Battle Pass will feature some exclusive free and paid content. Apart from the four operator skins, players will also be able to unlock five different epic blueprints.

The R-90 Shotgun will also be added to the Pass. Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash have been confirmed for the paid Battle Pass in COD Mobile Season 8.

Later into the season, users can unlock the M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and much more.

