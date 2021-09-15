COD Mobile to have two more elite ranks in Season 8

COD Mobile Season 8 is still far away, and Season 7 has only reached midway with its content release. However, the anticipation for Season 8 is already building because it will be the second anniversary season for COD Mobile.

Activision first released the title in October 2019, and this year COD Mobile devs have promised the celebrations will go up a notch.

Season 8 will see the release of new weapons, the M13 assault rifle, and R90 shotgun. Furthermore, a new perk called Iron Lungs is also coming out. It will help snipers control their breathing sway better when hardscoping.

COD Mobile introduces new ranked tiers that will make the grind harder

For the longest time COD Mobile players wanted the game devs to introduce new rank tiers so that the grind can continue longer. Each ranked season usually lasts for two months, but players who play regularly do not need that much time to reach the legendary rank tier.

This allows players to lose the incentive to play the game after maxing out the rank grind. Not all players are after leaderboard rankings, and even competing for the leaderboard does not have any reward or in-game achievement that players can show off in exchange for their hard work.

However, Season 8 will have two new ranks in the ranked system of COD Mobile. The first one will be the Grand Master tier that will be squeezed in between Master and Legendary rank tiers.

Currently, players require 6501 points to reach the legendary rank. In the new ranking system, they will need to acquire 8001 points to reach the legendary tier. 1500 extra points is a significant jump, and this will definitely make the push towards the top of the ladder a lot harder and longer.

The other rank is a prestigious one as players will get a new badge for being in the top 5000 players in the server. This will ensure that players continue to grind the leaderboards after reaching legendary if they want to grab the new rank. The name for this one has not yet been provided on the test server.

In conclusion, Season 8 of COD Mobile will introduce some revolutionary changes that will improve the game further.

Edited by R. Elahi