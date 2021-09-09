What is the release date for COD Mobile Season 8?

COD Mobile Season 8 is next in line, and unlike the main Call of Duty entries, seasons in COD Mobile come and go much faster. Players can expect shorter seasons and shorter battle passes at a much higher volume than the main series players would expect.

Season 7 of COD Mobile was released in late August of 2021, so the new season has only been around for a couple of weeks. But considering the short nature of COD Mobile seasons, players are already looking ahead to Season 8. Much of the information available is still unconfirmed, but there are some aspects of the new season that players can prepare for, such as a release date.

The release date for Season 8 in COD Mobile has not yet been announced, but they usually rotate like clockwork. When one battle pass timer ends, the next season begins almost immediately after.

Based on the time left in Season 7, which is about two weeks away, the current season will end on September 22. That doesn't mean the next season will begin on the same date, though. Instead, players should expect a September 23 or 24 release date for Season 8 of COD Mobile.

Content that might appear in Season 8 of COD Mobile when it releases

There is already plenty of information out for Season 8, and while it might not all be confirmed, there's a lot to look forward to in the mobile game. Considering that the same amount of content gets released each season, what to expect is typically predictable, such as a new map and weapon.

Two new weapons have been talked about for release in Season 8 of COD Mobile. So far, those two weapons are expected to be the M13 assault rifle and the R90 shotgun. Both of the weapons are from Modern Warfare, and Warzone players will certainly recognize the R90.

Then there is the topic of a new map that comes with a new season. The map that is expected for Season 8 of COD Mobile is the Hovec Sawmill. It was a map that was added well into the life of Modern Warfare and is a moderately sized 6v6 map. With all of those additions, it would appear that Season 8 of COD Mobile is set around Modern Warfare.

