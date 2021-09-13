COD Mobile: Best MX9 loadout for Season 7

COD Mobile Season 7 has a number of weapons that players can use to compete in the ranked playlist. The balanced meta allows players to experiment with a variety of weapons in different playstyles.

However, a few weapons still have top tier positions in the meta due to their all-round performance and dynamic abilities. AS-VAL, MX9 and PP19-Bizon sit atop most weapons in the game.

The MX9 is undoubtedly one of the best weapons for all modes, with its insane fire rate and huge headshot damage. Players need to use this weapon if they want to slay enemies quickly and have high mobility and ADS time.

Best SMG in COD Mobile, The MX9: An overview

MX9 is one of the best SMGs to rock this season. This weapon has been heavily used even in the competitive scene that ended a few days ago with the COD Mobile Championship Stage IV. The Fennec nerf that happened at the end of last season made the MX9 an absolute beast in high mobility gameplay.

The recoil pattern in the gun is one of the easiest to control. With a suppressor and big round of magazines, players can easily move around the map and kill enemies with ease.

The time-to-kill on MX9 is very fast and almost equal to the Fennec from last season. There is a significant damage drop-off at range but this weapon is all about getting up-close and personal.

Best loadout for the MX9 in Season of COD Mobile

The loadout given below is a high mobility one that will sacrifice a bit of accuracy for speed. It is silenced with 8% increase in damage range from the base version. This loadout has a 45% increase in ADS Movement Speed to allow players to engage in multiple gunfights simultaneously.

The Large Caliber Ammo attachment will provide extra body part damage multiplier which will make the weapon kill quicker.

Best MX9 loadout for Season 7 of COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Barrel - Built-In Silence Barrel

Stock - Agile Stock

Underbarrel - Infiltrator Foregrip

Ammunition - Large Caliber Ammo

Rear Grip - Rustle Grip Tape

