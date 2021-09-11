COD Mobile: Legendary Reaper - Ashura launched with M4LMG Salamander, designed by Shoji Kawamori

COD Mobile Season 7 is live and players were in for a treat earlier today when the Ashura Draw was released in the game. This special lucky draw launches the fourth legendary character in the game, Reaper - Ashura. Along with the Reaper - Ashura skin, players can also unlock nine other items.

🌟💫The galactic weapon has been fully charged and is ready to cause destruction.



🤖 Reaper - Ashura is HERE!



🆕 New Legendary operator and weapon have been added to the #CODMobile store along with more epic items! pic.twitter.com/wM8Wj5dhfn — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 10, 2021

The Reaper - Ashura skin was teased by COD Mobile long ago. It was supposed to be the second legendary character in the game, but Mace made it before the Black Ops robot. The skin has been in the game files for months now, and COD Mobile players even believed the concept had been scrapped.

While COD Mobile did not share the reason for the delay, it did share the brains behind the project, Shoji Kawamori.

Mecha designer Shoji Kawamori brings Reaper - Ashura to life in COD Mobile

In this brilliant collaboration, COD Mobile and Shijo Kawamori came to re-invent a popular operator from the Call of Duty franchise.

Shijo Kawamori is a famous mecha designer, well known for his works in Japanese anime series like The Super Dimension Fortress Macross. His other famous works include mecha designs for the 1995 Ghost in the Shell anime movie and Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, among many others.

Shoji Kawamori explained a lot about the behind-the-scenes work while bringing this mecha character to life. The implementation of 'Japanimation' in the military genre is something Kawamori chose to achieve with this character.

🌟 The one and only Shoji Kawamori has created an amazing new operator for #CODMobile!



👀 Watch to see how this new mecha design operator was created!



📖 See more on Reaper - Ashura 👉 https://t.co/qFFarQZl3L pic.twitter.com/MSlY7rGb1N — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 8, 2021

The M4LMG-Salamander was also launched with the Ashura skin in COD Mobile Season 7. It is a legendary M4LMG skin, a first for the weapon. M4LMG-Salamander is also designed by Shoji Kawamori as part of the set.

Reaper - Ashura can be purchased from the lucky draw before COD Mobile takes it out of the store. Below are all ten items players can purchase from the Ashura Draw on COD Mobile:

Trophy System- technophile

Charm- Lil' Ashura

Emote- We have Liftoff

LK24- Firehook

Backpack- technophile

Calling Card- Metal Wall of Death

Wingsuit- Technophile

FHJ-18- technophile

M4LMG- Salamander

Reaper-Ashura

The prices for the lucky draw are different for every region. The odds are lowest for the legendary items, which means players are expected to pull the legendary weapon and character at the end unless they are lucky.

