COD Mobile launches CS:GO style gameplay with Payout Search and Destroy

COD Mobile Season 7 is riding high as players try out new content every new week. Yesterday the players witnessed the launch of Reaper-Ashura legendary character and the M4LMG Salamander skin that is becoming lethal in the current meta.

However, there is a new mode in the game that has been turning heads since yesterday. Payout Search and Destroy is out on COD Mobile and brings tactical shooter CS:GO elements to the prevalent mode of Search and Destroy. This mode is only available as a featured playlist and will be in the game for a short while before other modes take over.

How does Payout Search and Destroy work in COD Mobile?

Players familiar with CS:GO will know the concept of economy in a game of Search and Destroy. Every player on the team will have the same amount of in-game currency at the first round. Players can purchase weapons, gear, tactical and lethal during the pre-round duration.

Players can earn currency by planting the bomb, defusing the bomb, or killing enemies—all activities resulting in 200 currency being added to the player's lot. Bonus currency is also added at the end of each round for both sides of the match.

COD Mobile players start with 500 currencies in their lot and an MW11 pistol. They can upgrade every component in their loadout as the match goes on, depending on how much money they can accumulate.

Upgrading items will come at a cost in the Payout mode of COD Mobile

Pistols cost the lowest and snipers the highest, while SMGs and ARs come for reasonable prices. There are also options for full or half armor. The team that loses a round will be low on the economy, forcing them to purchase lower-end weapons, making their lives even more problematic as the rounds go on. Therefore it is imperative to get kills if teams want to make a comeback.

All weapons have default loadouts, and perks are the same for all players. Everything across the board is equal and fair for both the teams, and players are to use their skills to edge out an advantage in this mode in COD Mobile.

Payout Search and Destroy is available for eight more days in Season 7 of COD Mobile.

