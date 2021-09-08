COD Mobile: How to unlock Nomad- Colorweave skin for free

COD Mobile Season 7 is live, and players can unlock several free rewards in the game by participating in events and more. The themed event of this season, Cyber Attack, is also live in the game, and by playing the event, players stand a chance to unlock an SKS epic blueprint and the Zero operator skin.

Nomad- Colorweave is also available in COD Mobile Season 7 and players can unlock it for free by simply completing a few challenges. Nomad was previously available in different avatars as login rewards and even in crates that players could purchase from the store.

Unlock Nomad- Colorweave by playing Battle Royale LTM in COD Mobile

Players can unlock the new Nomad-Colorweave operator skin by playing Battle Royale mode: Solid Gold. Solid Gold is a limited time mode for COD Mobile and will be taken off the roster in exactly five days time. New modes like Tank Battle will replace Solid Gold in the Battle Royale playlist.

In Solid Gold, players drop into a normal match in Battle Royale but all the ground loot on the map is in legendary tiers only. This includes mods and other equipment that players can collect from ground loot.

Players also have five days to unlock the Nomad operator skin. They can find all the missions in the 'Featured events' section of COD Mobile. Below are all the missions that COD Mobile players have to complete in order to unlock the Nomad skin:

Play three Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Play five Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Survive in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches for 15 minutes (900 seconds)

Kill five enemies at least 35 meters away in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Use class chip five times in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Pick up a legendary weapon in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches 15 times

Kill 10 enemies with a legendary weapon in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Kill 10 enemies with a legendary sniper rifle in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches

Place in top 10 in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches three times

Place in top three in Battle Royale Solid Gold matches twice

Complete all the above challenges to unlock multiple free rewards and Battle Pass XP.

