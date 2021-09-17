COD Mobile to launch Modern Warfare M13 in Season 8

COD Mobile Season 7 is halfway through, and from the new Battle Pass to new Seasonal events and items, COD Mobile players have a lot to go through.

There is a varied amount of new content that is coming to the game but players will be most interested in one particular weapon that seems to have no recoil. The M13 from Modern Warfare 2019 is coming to COD Mobile in Season 8.

The excitement for Season 8 is paramount at the moment. Players recently received a sneak peek in the upcoming season as the public beta went live.

Modern Warfare M13 does not seem to have any recoil in COD Mobile

COD Mobile players who have tested out all the new items in the public test build were taken aback by the new weapon that is coming in Season 8. The M13 assault rifle is a standard weapon of choice for many Call of Duty players who play on consoles or PCs. While it is generally considered a stable weapon, the COD Mobile version does not seem to have any recoil.

With the right build and ammunition attachment, players will find that a negligible horizontal recoil pattern exists in the upcoming M13. However, that can be easily countered by dragging the weapon down slightly.

The weapon also has a negligible damage drop-off at range. Only at 40 meters or beyond does the M13 show any signs of causing low damage. The headshot damage output is 36 and the rest of the body registers a damage output of 26 or 24, depending on the range.

Also Read

Add an insane fire rate to all the stats given above, and COD Mobile players will understand how this weapon is going to cause some trouble next season. It is particularly broken in the public test build and if the M13 launches with the same attributes in Season 8, ranked lobbies will be filled with players melting each other with this weapon.

However, there is a significant amount of time before the launch of Season 8, and players can expect COD Mobile devs to register all the feedback they get from the test build and build out the weapon accordingly.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by R. Elahi