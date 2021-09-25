COD Mobile: Best loadout for the R9-0 shotgun in Season 8

COD Mobile Season 8 is live, and players are getting a taste of the first new weapon of the season, the R9-0 shotgun. The weapon is from the Modern Warfare series and came with the Season 8 update at launch.

Players can unlock the R9-0 shotgun for free from the Battle Pass. The base version is available at tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. There is also an epic blueprint that players with the premium Battle Pass can unlock at tier 50.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



🔓 Obtain both the R9-0 and the R9-0 - Master of Snakes in the ❓💥 Have you unlocked the newest shotgun yet?🔓 Obtain both the R9-0 and the R9-0 - Master of Snakes in the #CODMobile Battle Pass now! ❓💥 Have you unlocked the newest shotgun yet?



🔓 Obtain both the R9-0 and the R9-0 - Master of Snakes in the #CODMobile Battle Pass now! https://t.co/PsxWO95sgg

A legendary blueprint was also released today and players who intend to spend money on it can purchase the exclusive skin from the Oktober Fest lucky draw in the store.

R9-0 shotgun in COD Mobile Season 8: An overview

The R9-0 shotgun is an interesting one and unlike any shotgun available in COD Mobile. R9-0 is a two-burst fire shotgun with an automatic bolt. This means players can tap fire two shots at a time. However, they can also spam these two shot fire until the entire magazine runs out.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



💀 Artery - Maiden of Death

🧊 R9-0 - Hopper

& more!



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items will be added to the 👌✨ Nothing beats having a nice cold one off the tap after a long day!💀 Artery - Maiden of Death🧊 R9-0 - Hopper& more!🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items will be added to the #CODMobile store tomorrow at 5PM PDT! 👌✨ Nothing beats having a nice cold one off the tap after a long day!



💀 Artery - Maiden of Death

🧊 R9-0 - Hopper

& more!



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items will be added to the #CODMobile store tomorrow at 5PM PDT! https://t.co/pwYkbjtLGu

This unique mechanic also requires a different style of gameplay. The shotgun is primarily equipped for hip-fire but players can try and build it out in the gunsmith to allow it to be accurate while aiming down sights. However, sprint-to-fire delays will make it difficult for players to control the shots.

R9-0 is best for re-spawn modes, and can be effectively used to clear out hills and flags in re-spawn matches. It has a one shot kill capability in close range and with the right build it can be effective in medium ranges similar to the KRM or the BY15 in COD Mobile.

Optimal R9-0 hipfire loadout for re-spawn matches in COD Mobile

The gunsmith loadout given below is primarily for hip-fire. Hip-fire accuracy will be as low as -27% and the sprint-to-fire-delay will also be -35% alowing players to move aggressively and hit every shot.

Players can change the Stippled Grip Tape to Granulated Grip Tape to get a better ADS bullet spread incase they want to take fights in longer ranges.

Also Read

Muzzle- Choke

Barrel- MIP Extended Light Barrel

Laser- MIP Laser 5mW

Smoothbore- MFT Ultra Light Smoothbore

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

Edited by Rohit Mishra