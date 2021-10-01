COD Mobile: How to unlock the M13 assault rifle for free

COD Mobile has launched a new weapon in the game, the M13. The M13 assault rifle was first introduced in the Modern Warfare series. COD Mobile players have already gotten a taste of the new weapon in the test server that was released prior to Season 8.

The M13 can be unlocked in two ways in COD Mobile Season 8. Players can either purchase the mythic variant of the weapon or grind in the game to unlock the base variant from the events.

The mythic variant of the M13 has a reactive camo that changes when players kill a certain amount of players. Furthermore, it has custom attachments and customizable effects. The kill effect and the muzzle flashes can be changed or turned off according to the player's needs.

Unlock the base version of the M13 from Seasonal events in COD Mobile Season 8

To unlock the M13 assault rifle for free, players will have to participate in the 'Deadly Weaponry' event available in the Seasonal Challenges section. After completing this event, players will also earn other free rewards and tons of Battle Pass XP.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in 🆕💥 The new assault rifle, M13 awaits your claim!✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile 🆕💥 The new assault rifle, M13 awaits your claim!



✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile! https://t.co/bnNXSQxGBO

Below are all the missions that players need to complete to unlock the M13 assault rifle in Season 8 for free:

1) Play 5 multiplayer matches - 300 Credits

2) Kill 15 enemies with any assault rifle - Knife Bullet Metal

3) Kill 30 enemies with any Ak-47 (The Ak-47 Shore Leave is available in the Credit Store now) - Anniversary Badge

4) Kill 30 enemies with any assault rifle fitted with the Recommended Equipment (System Recommendation 2, ADS and Control) - LK24 Bullet Metal

5) Kill 30 enemies with any AK-47 equipped with any magazine attachment and four other attachments - Holger 26 Bullet Metal

6) Kill 40 enemies with any assault rifle equipped with two Stickers and any Charm - Unlock the M13 assault rifle base version

7) Win 3 matches with the M13 equipped with the Dragon Camo - Frame Tourmaline Alloy

Free-to-play players in COD Mobile who are interested in equipping Camos on the M13 can try and grind the completionist Camos for the weapon.

