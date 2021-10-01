COD Mobile: Best loadout for M13 in Season 8

COD Mobile released its second-anniversary update earlier today, and a lot of new content has been added to the game. There are multiple new events, and each of them has unique rewards.

Players will have to grind the game hard in Season 8 to fulfill all the objectives and unlock the free rewards. Along with the events, there is also a new weapon, the M13 assault rifle. The M13 is from the Modern Warfare series, and it has always been considered a stable weapon that can take gunfight engagements comfortably at most ranges in COD Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in 🆕💥 The new assault rifle, M13 awaits your claim!✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile 🆕💥 The new assault rifle, M13 awaits your claim!



✅ Available now to unlock by completing all objectives of the Deadly Weaponry Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile! https://t.co/bnNXSQxGBO

Players can unlock the weapon in COD Mobile Season 8 in two ways. They can either pay for the mythic version, which is pay-to-win or grind the base version of the weapon from the events.

An overview of the M13 assault rifle in COD Mobile Season 8

Similar to any assault rifle, the M13 is optimal for mid-to long-range fights. However, the faster than normal fire-rate will allow players to use this weapon in close-range combat as well.

The M13 resembles the M4 in many ways but is, fortunately, a better performer than its predecessor. There are a ton of new attachments that come with this weapon, and players will find that the M13 might perform similar to the Peacekeeper.

Stats of the base version of the M13 in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

It takes 4-5 shots to kill, and that count is consistent at most ranges. Players can kill enemies with three shots if they hit multiple headshots of upper body shots. The time to kill is low but not as ridiculous as the MX9, which still has no competition in the game.

The best M13 loadout

The build here will focus on increasing the range and mobility of the weapon, making it more dynamic across all maps and all ranges. The Double Stack magazine will come extremely handy with this build, and the bullet spread accuracy can be increased with the Granulated Grip tape. COD Mobile players can also try the 60 round magazine.

Barrel- RTC Silencer Barrel

Stock- No Stock

LAser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Large Extended Mag B/ Double Stack 40 Round Magazine

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far