All guns and weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The arsenal has been updated in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific (Image via Activision)
The arsenal has been updated in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific (Image via Activision)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has finally arrived for players to enjoy and features a ton of weapons to choose from. Season One will be filled with content, and Activision has promised more in the upcoming days.

The long-running Verdansk map has been replaced by Caldera, becoming the second-biggest arena in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific includes almost all the weapons from some of the franchise's latest titles — Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War (2020), and Vanguard (2021). The free battle royale mode was one of the most played games last year, and with the arrival of the first season, some new game modes and weapons have also been incorporated.

Let's take a look at all the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

Guns from Call of Duty Modern Warfare in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault Rifles

  • M4A1
  • M13
  • AK-47
  • Kilo 141
  • AS VAL
  • FN Scar 17
  • Grau 5.56
  • RAM-7
  • FAL
  • FR 5.56
  • AN-94
  • Oden
  • CR-56 AMAX

SMGs

  • MP5
  • MP7
  • ISO
  • PP19 Bizon
  • P90
  • Striker 45
  • Uzi
  • Aug
  • Fennec
  • CX-9

Shotguns

  • R9-0 Shotgun
  • 725
  • Model 680
  • Origin 12
  • VLK Rogue
  • JAK-12

LMGs

  • Holger-26
  • Bruen Mk9
  • FiNN
  • PKM
  • SA87
  • M91
  • MG34
  • RAAL MG

Marksman Rifles

  • Kar98k
  • SP-R 208
  • MK2 Carbine
  • Crossbow
  • EBR-14
  • SKS

Sniper Rifles

  • AX-50
  • Dragunov
  • HDR
  • Rytec AMR

Melee

  • Riot Shield
Dive into Season One of #Vanguard and #Warzone head first with new maps, weapons, operators and more. Grab your 🩳 and dip into this intel: bit.ly/AnnouncementS1 https://t.co/HRxWpJHCDf

Guns from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault Rifles

  • XM4
  • Krig 6
  • FFAR 1
  • QBZ-83
  • AK-47
  • Groza
  • FARA 83
  • C58
  • EM2
  • Grav

SMGs

  • AK-74u
  • Milano 821
  • MP5
  • KSP 45
  • MAC-10
  • LC10
  • Bullfrog
  • PPSh-41
  • Nail Gun
  • OTs 9
  • TEC-9
  • LAPA

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
  • Gallo SA12
  • Streetsweeper
  • .410 Ironhide

LMGs

  • RPD
  • Stoner 63
  • M60
  • MG 82

Tactical Rifles

  • M16
  • Type 63
  • DMR 14
  • AUG
  • CARV .2

Marksman Rifles

  • R1 Shadowhunter

Sniper Rifles

  • LW3 - Tundra
  • Pelington 703
  • M82
  • Swiss K31
  • ZRG 20mm

Guns from Call of Duty Vanguard in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assualt Rifles

  • STG44
  • Itra Burst
  • BAR
  • NZ-41
  • Volkssturmgewehr
  • AS44
  • Automaton
  • Cooper Carbine

SMGs

  • MP-40
  • Owen Gun
  • M1912
  • Sten
  • PPSh-41
  • Type 100

Shotguns

  • Einhorn Revolving
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Gracey Auto
  • Double Barrel

LMGs

  • MG42
  • DP27
  • Bren
  • Type 11

Marksman Rifles

  • M1 Garand
  • SVT-40
  • G-43

Sniper Rifles

  • 3-Line Rifle
  • Type 99
  • Kar98k
  • Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

Melee

  • Combat Shield

Edited by Ravi Iyer
