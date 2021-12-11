All guns and weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has finally arrived for players to enjoy and features a ton of weapons to choose from. Season One will be filled with content, and Activision has promised more in the upcoming days.

The long-running Verdansk map has been replaced by Caldera, becoming the second-biggest arena in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific includes almost all the weapons from some of the franchise's latest titles — Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War (2020), and Vanguard (2021). The free battle royale mode was one of the most played games last year, and with the arrival of the first season, some new game modes and weapons have also been incorporated.

Let's take a look at all the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

Guns from Call of Duty Modern Warfare in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault Rifles

M4A1

M13

AK-47

Kilo 141

AS VAL

FN Scar 17

Grau 5.56

RAM-7

FAL

FR 5.56

AN-94

Oden

CR-56 AMAX

SMGs

MP5

MP7

ISO

PP19 Bizon

P90

Striker 45

Uzi

Aug

Fennec

CX-9

Shotguns

R9-0 Shotgun

725

Model 680

Origin 12

VLK Rogue

JAK-12

LMGs

Holger-26

Bruen Mk9

FiNN

PKM

SA87

M91

MG34

RAAL MG

Marksman Rifles

Kar98k

SP-R 208

MK2 Carbine

Crossbow

EBR-14

SKS

Sniper Rifles

AX-50

Dragunov

HDR

Rytec AMR

Melee

Riot Shield

Guns from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault Rifles

XM4

Krig 6

FFAR 1

QBZ-83

AK-47

Groza

FARA 83

C58

EM2

Grav

SMGs

AK-74u

Milano 821

MP5

KSP 45

MAC-10

LC10

Bullfrog

PPSh-41

Nail Gun

OTs 9

TEC-9

LAPA

Shotguns

Hauer 77

Gallo SA12

Streetsweeper

.410 Ironhide

LMGs

RPD

Stoner 63

M60

MG 82

Tactical Rifles

M16

Type 63

DMR 14

AUG

CARV .2

Marksman Rifles

R1 Shadowhunter

Sniper Rifles

LW3 - Tundra

Pelington 703

M82

Swiss K31

ZRG 20mm

Guns from Call of Duty Vanguard in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assualt Rifles

STG44

Itra Burst

BAR

NZ-41

Volkssturmgewehr

AS44

Automaton

Cooper Carbine

SMGs

MP-40

Owen Gun

M1912

Sten

PPSh-41

Type 100

Shotguns

Einhorn Revolving

Combat Shotgun

Gracey Auto

Double Barrel

LMGs

MG42

DP27

Bren

Type 11

Marksman Rifles

M1 Garand

SVT-40

G-43

Sniper Rifles

3-Line Rifle

Type 99

Kar98k

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

Melee

Combat Shield

