All guns and weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has finally arrived for players to enjoy and features a ton of weapons to choose from. Season One will be filled with content, and Activision has promised more in the upcoming days.
The long-running Verdansk map has been replaced by Caldera, becoming the second-biggest arena in the game.
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific includes almost all the weapons from some of the franchise's latest titles — Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War (2020), and Vanguard (2021). The free battle royale mode was one of the most played games last year, and with the arrival of the first season, some new game modes and weapons have also been incorporated.
Let's take a look at all the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.
Guns from Call of Duty Modern Warfare in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific
Assault Rifles
- M4A1
- M13
- AK-47
- Kilo 141
- AS VAL
- FN Scar 17
- Grau 5.56
- RAM-7
- FAL
- FR 5.56
- AN-94
- Oden
- CR-56 AMAX
SMGs
- MP5
- MP7
- ISO
- PP19 Bizon
- P90
- Striker 45
- Uzi
- Aug
- Fennec
- CX-9
Shotguns
- R9-0 Shotgun
- 725
- Model 680
- Origin 12
- VLK Rogue
- JAK-12
LMGs
- Holger-26
- Bruen Mk9
- FiNN
- PKM
- SA87
- M91
- MG34
- RAAL MG
Marksman Rifles
- Kar98k
- SP-R 208
- MK2 Carbine
- Crossbow
- EBR-14
- SKS
Sniper Rifles
- AX-50
- Dragunov
- HDR
- Rytec AMR
Melee
- Riot Shield
Guns from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific
Assault Rifles
- XM4
- Krig 6
- FFAR 1
- QBZ-83
- AK-47
- Groza
- FARA 83
- C58
- EM2
- Grav
SMGs
- AK-74u
- Milano 821
- MP5
- KSP 45
- MAC-10
- LC10
- Bullfrog
- PPSh-41
- Nail Gun
- OTs 9
- TEC-9
- LAPA
Shotguns
- Hauer 77
- Gallo SA12
- Streetsweeper
- .410 Ironhide
LMGs
- RPD
- Stoner 63
- M60
- MG 82
Tactical Rifles
- M16
- Type 63
- DMR 14
- AUG
- CARV .2
Marksman Rifles
- R1 Shadowhunter
Sniper Rifles
- LW3 - Tundra
- Pelington 703
- M82
- Swiss K31
- ZRG 20mm
Guns from Call of Duty Vanguard in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific
Assualt Rifles
- STG44
- Itra Burst
- BAR
- NZ-41
- Volkssturmgewehr
- AS44
- Automaton
- Cooper Carbine
SMGs
- MP-40
- Owen Gun
- M1912
- Sten
- PPSh-41
- Type 100
Shotguns
- Einhorn Revolving
- Combat Shotgun
- Gracey Auto
- Double Barrel
LMGs
- MG42
- DP27
- Bren
- Type 11
Marksman Rifles
- M1 Garand
- SVT-40
- G-43
Sniper Rifles
- 3-Line Rifle
- Type 99
- Kar98k
- Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle
Melee
- Combat Shield